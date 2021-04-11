Boris Johnson must be afraid of the coronavirus, not his rebel MPs | Coronavirus

SPring is finally here. I know this because of the chorus of MPs who are complaining that they cannot get a haircut appointment before May and lament that there are no restaurant tables available for a conspiracy seat at the time. ‘an outdoor lunch. These will look like cute problems to have in countries where Covid is endemic. Infection levels in India have reached an all time high. Brazil is in a terrible place. Many of our neighbors in Europe are placing new restrictions on life as they struggle to avoid being engulfed by a third wave.

Britons are in a much happier position to see infection rates plummet. Number of new daily cases was approaching 1,000 per million population when Covid was at its peak in January. That number has now fallen to less than 50 in a million. Boris Johnson reaped a dividend, deserved or not, in an endorsement note that returned to positive territory. The payoff for everyone tomorrow is the easing of restrictions when hairdressers, clothing retailers and beer gardens are among the places allowed to reopen. The Prime Minister welcomes this as proof that the roadmap for the return to normality is on the right track. The government wants to celebrate, but a wise man would do so very cautiously. To use my favorite Van-Tamism they would be extremely stupid to rip off the pants.

Previous lockouts were accompanied by tantalizing proclamations they represented The day of liberation only for the resurgence of the infection to force the government to back down. One of the main lessons of this pandemic is that it is perilous to speak too confidently about the path of this nasty disease and unwise to try to escape lockdowns too quickly. Ministers plan to end most restrictions before June 21, but we need to know by now that the coronavirus has absolutely no respect for anyone’s plans and has a habit of making fun of politicians and their promises.

The difference this time around, and the main source of optimism that we won’t get out of the third lockdown and end up in a fourth, is the immunization schedule. Extremely efficient distribution means that more than half of British adults have now received at least one hit. While levels of vaccine skepticism remain extremely high in some communities, widespread adoption exceeded expectations in government when the rollout began. Surveys suggest that more than nine in 10 people want to be vaccinated. A mess has been made of some of the communication to the public about potential side effects, a debate that has centered around the AstraZeneca jab. Yet most people seem to get the basic message: The chances of having an adverse reaction are very low compared to the dangers of the disease or many other things most people do without anxiety. For the vast majority, the riskiest of getting vaccinated is the journey to the vaccination center. At the same time, politicians increasingly recognize that the immunization program is not a panacea. Although most effective, vaccination does not guarantee protection for everyone, and about half of the country still has not been able to get vaccinated. Monday’s reopening should be OK, says a person at the heart of the decision-making, before adding the critical caveat, but a lot depends on human behavior. There is the possibility that infection rates will pick up again if a large part of the public takes this as a signal to drastically reduce compliance with social distancing. Sage, the scientific advisory group for emergencies, recently published modeling suggesting that easing will lead to an increase in infection. Scientists are not sure when a new wave will happen, but there is a consensus that there will be.

In the worst case, things get as dire as they were in January, a particularly bad month for deaths. Then there’s the specter that causes the most icy chills in Whitehall’s spine: encountering a mutation that avoids vaccines. That would bring us back to square one, moaned a senior curator. In fact, it probably wouldn’t be that bad, as vaccines can be tailored to respond, but it would certainly be a hugely demoralizing setback. All of this justifies gradual easing, leaving enough time between each step to assess the impact on infection levels before going any further while still being prepared to step on the brakes if the disease gets out of hand again. Cautiously unblocking science advice has been the dominant influence on Mr Johnson since the New Year, when he was finally forced to learn from his previous mistakes.

But another group is competing for its attention. They are the self-proclaimed defenders of freedom in his party. With their megaphonic allies in the right-wing media, they are once again calling for the government to reject the road map and rush easing. When an investigation into the crisis is finally put in place, it will be beyond its competence to establish the share of responsibility that these voices have had in the often calamitous management of the pandemic. But I don’t think there is much doubt that they had an effect and that it was not benign. Their media wing yelled at the restrictions and denigrated scientists. Their parliamentary wing agitated, mounted rebellions and even threatened Mr Johnson with a challenge to the leadership. Whenever the anti-lockdown faction doesn’t get its way, it complains that the Prime Minister has been held hostage by scientists (i.e. listening to expert advice) who continue to move the objectives (i.e. respond to new data about a new disease). Those in the room when crucial decisions were made have no doubts about the strong gravitational pull they exert on Mr Johnson.

Fear of response from Tory MPs has been a big factor in some of his more serious mistakes, imposing lockdowns too slowly and trying to come out of them with dangerous haste. The noise they generate has increased and decreased in inverse correlation with the number of deaths. When deaths increase, they go silent. Not much was heard from the let-it-rippers in January, when the virus was allowed to explode uncontrollably because Mr Johnson followed their urges by rejecting scientific advice for a preventive lockdown in the fall . When death rates go down, often because of the very metrics they get carried away with, they turn up the volume again.

The rebellion among Tory MPs is fueled by the slow dawn that the vaccination program, so successful, does not mean a full return to old normal. When Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, warns that this virus will be with us for the foreseeable future, these Conservative MPs cannot stand it, not because they have proof that it is wrong, but simply because they wish it was not.

They found a new problem on which to rally against the idea of ​​vaccine passports. These will surely be inevitable in the future for anyone wishing to travel abroad. It is their potential use on our own coasts that triggers a mutiny, although the government has yet to say how a certification system might work or even announce a firm intention to introduce one. More than 40 Conservative MPs have already declared they will not defend national passports for vaccines, more than enough to defeat the government if all opposition parties are also in the No lobby.

For some libertarian conservatives, this is a real question of principle. For many dissidents, this is just a stick to beat the government with not to give in to their demands for a faster exit.

The volume of noise they generate and the attention they receive have still not been representative of the public support they receive. Polls have consistently shown substantial majority support for lockdowns. The main complaint from voters regarding the handling of the crisis is not that the restrictions were too severe or sudden, but too slow and too permissive. The Opinium poll we’re releasing today finds a majority saying they think restrictions are being eased at about the right pace. Only one in 10 respondents want to go faster.

When he first presented his roadmap, Mr Johnson said the British exit from this lockdown would be cautious but irreversible. He was not in a position to make such a promise, but he has a better chance of keeping it if he listens to scientists and closes his ears to the sirens voices of the Conservative Party and right-wing media that have drawn him to the rocks before.