US needs Turkey for Al Qaeda and Daesh ties

(MENAFN – Asia Times) Exactly a decade after the United States sought to play a pioneering role for Turkey by launching the regime change project in Syria, it turned to Ankara for help with another transition policy in the Greater Middle East in Afghanistan.

Analogies never hold 100% in politics or diplomacy, but the similarities are striking.

If in Syria the project involved the forcible overthrow of the established government of President Bashar al-Assad, in Afghanistan the agenda is to some extent to relax the elected government led by President Ashraf Ghani and replace it. by an interim government that includes the militant. Islamist group the Taliban.

The two situations boil down to the co-optation of jihadist groups posing as “liberation movements”.

In Syria, Turkey not only provided the logistics for jihadist fighters from all over the world to enter this country to join the Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaeda, but also equipped them and even helped them treat the fighters. wounded in a protracted and horrific war. against Assad.

There is indisputable evidence that Turkey has framed the cadres of ISIS and Al Qaeda. A CNN dispatch from Turkey in November 2013 noted that “it is extraordinary to observe this volume of international traffic coming from countries where Al-Qaeda has a confirmed and consistent presence in a NATO member state.

“Many of these pious Muslims believe they are joining the final battle prophesied as taking place in Syria, known as al-Sham, which will herald the end of the world. The recruits are ecstatic; they never thought that this final fight would come in their lifetime.

“ We stood at the Turkish border and filmed a scary sight: the flag of ISIS, calmly flying above a minaret a few hundred meters away in the Syrian town of Jarabulus, a sign that they control the city.

Turkey now has to reconcile the seemingly relaxed jihadist smuggling to their south to get to Syria, many of which aim to help establish an al-Qaeda-friendly caliphate with the fact that they can now see al-Qaeda from their border. . It couldn’t come close.

ISIS fighters in Syria. Photo: Facebook

Russia and Iran have repeatedly called attention to this unholy alliance in Syria between the United States and Turkey on one side and Daesh and Al Qaeda groups on the other. Oddly enough, this unholy alliance continues today.

In March of last year, the largest branch of al-Qaeda, which is its Syrian organization that was once called al-Nusra and now called Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), openly commended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government for defending al-Qaeda and other jihadist organizations trying to overthrow the secular Syrian government.

This year, in an interview on March 8, James Jeffrey, who served as US Ambassador under the Republican and Democratic administrations and more recently as Special Representative for Syria under the Donald Trump administration, was quoted as saying that HTS has been “ an asset ”. to the American strategy in Idlib, the province in northwestern Syria on the border with Turkey.

To quote Jeffrey, HTS “are the least bad option among the various options in Idlib, and Idlib is one of the most important places in Syria, which is one of the most important places in the Middle East right now.” . (Read Jeffrey’s lengthy interview with Al-Monitor here on U.S. Syrian politics.)

Indeed, in a recent interview with the US government media organization PBS, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, head of HTS in Idlib, sought to convince the American public that his group does not pose a threat to the United States or the West but, on the contrary, shares common interests.

The now largest branch of Al Qaeda has openly praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government for defending al Qaeda and other jihadist organizations. Photo: AFP / Mustafa Kamaci

Some US experts, for example Nicholas Heras, senior analyst and program manager at the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, a Washington-based think tank, described the HTS as “ an asset of Turkish intelligence, and via an agent of the Turkey for [the] UNITED STATES.’

Heras told Turkish newspaper Ahval this month: “HTS cannot survive without Turkish support, it is that simple. Turkey’s large military investment to protect Idlib is the key factor preventing this region from collapsing under the control of Assad and his allies.

Indeed, Turkey has deployed significant military forces in Idlib since late 2017 and also controls the most important transit routes for the parts of Idlib controlled by HTS.

Heras told Ahval: “ HTS is the dominant player in Idlib, and it would be quite costly in terms of loss and destruction for Turkey and the Turkish-backed Syrian proxy groups to remove HTS from power. HTS is literally the only local Syrian player that can control Idlib at low cost to Turkey. Turkey and this Syrian group linked to Al Qaeda have a symbiotic relationship, and HTS is an asset to Ankara.

A well-known American expert on Syria, Professor Joshua Landis, director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Oklahoma, also agrees. According to Landis, the United States is backing Turkey in Idlib and wants to turn Syria into a quagmire for Russia and Iran by finding allied groups that can prevent Damascus from retaking the north of the country.

In addition, the “assets” of HTS and Turkey “both serve the US policy of denying Damascus access to oil, water and much of Syria’s best agricultural land,” Landis said.

Considering all of the above, it is the mother of all ironies that in Afghanistan, the United States is linked in Turkey to integrate another jihadist group, the Taliban, and integrate it into the power structure. from this country. By the way, the United Nations has documented that the Taliban still retain their old ties to Al Qaeda.

Perhaps the strangest part would be that none other than then-US Vice President Joe Biden once openly named Turkey for its shameful ties to Daesh and al-Qaeda in Syria.

In October 2014, during a session at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Biden said: “ Our allies in the region were our biggest problem in Syria. The Turks were great friends and I have a great relationship with Erdogan.

‘What were they doing? They poured hundreds of millions of dollars and tens of tons of weapons to anyone who fought against Assad, except the people supplied were al-Nusra, and al-Qaeda, and extremist jihadist elements from other places. regions. of the world.’

Taliban and Al Qaeda fighters marching in Afghanistan in a file photo. Image: Facebook

Biden continued, “Now you think I’m exaggerating? Looked. Where did it all go? So now it’s happening, all of a sudden everyone is woken up because this team called ISIL, which was al Qaeda in Iraq, when they were basically kicked out of Iraq, found space and territory. open in Syria, working with al-Nusra, who we declared a terrorist group from the start. And we couldn’t convince our colleagues [Turkey] to stop providing them.

Well done! Now as president, Biden has ordered his diplomats to once again invite Turkey to join Washington in another regime change project in the Greater Middle East, fully aware of Ankara’s controversial past association with Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

Couldn’t the United States have discovered another friendly country with an impeccable state terrorism record? Why not Tashkent, which has already hosted Afghan peace conferences?

The answer is simple: Turkey is indispensable precisely because of its odious past of complicity with Daesh and al-Qaeda. These are the credentials that the Biden administration needs a partner to lead the peace process in Afghanistan.

Turkey is a clone of the United States in its genius for manipulating “Islamist terrorists” as geopolitical tools with the added virtue of being a Muslim country in theory. One can be trusted to guide the jihadists in the Hindu Kush to a higher destiny in the times to come.

This article was produced in partnership by Indian Punchline and Globetrotter, who provided it to Asia Times.

MK Bhadrakumar is a former Indian diplomat.

MENAFN11042021000159011032ID1101896113