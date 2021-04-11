Politics
Joe Biden warns of impending conflict with China – “Implications for billions of people” | World | New
South China Sea: Battleship Deployment Discussed By Jones
Lawrence Haas said the new conflict would have striking similarities to the decades-long stalemate between the United States and Russia and warned that Washington should maintain an unchallenged military capability to protect its presence in Asia and other regions. as China seeks to dislodge or eclipse. he. He urged Biden to show the same “stubborn determination” Washington has displayed in previous conflicts to protect its interests and defend its allies.
Washington will need a comprehensive strategy to contain Beijing’s expansionist impulses
Professor Haas said, “Like the US-Soviet conflict, the Sino-US conflict is rooted in the competition between alternative political and economic systems – one free and democratic, the other non-free and authoritarian – for influence. around the world, with enormous implications for the well-being of billions of people.
“Much like the US-Soviet conflict, Washington will need a comprehensive strategy to contain Beijing’s expansionist impulses.
“ While hopefully avoiding a military confrontation with Beijing, Washington will need to maintain an unchallenged military capability to protect its presence in Asia and other regions as China seeks to dislodge or eclipse it, and to effectively use public diplomacy as the two nations vie for the loyalty of grassroots populations around the world. “
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping
Professor Haas, senior researcher at the American Foreign Policy Council, said the signs of the coming conflict between the United States and China were undeniable and the similarities to the Cold War of yore were “strange”.
He said the Soviet leadership boldly predicted an inevitable victory over what they saw as America’s decaying capitalist structure.
He said: “Likewise, Chinese leader Xi Jinping now claims that ‘the East is on the rise, while the West is in decline’ – a claim President Biden dismissed in his phone conversation with Xi.
“US officials fear that, convinced of the US decline, Beijing will increase the risks of a direct US-China confrontation by testing US resolution a little too recklessly.”
READ MORE: US official warns China is beating US in ‘war games’ on Taiwan
Joe Biden has been warned to prepare for impending conflict with China
Chinese leader Xi Jinping
Prof Haas said rising tensions over Beijing’s increasingly aggressive stance towards Taiwan had echoes of Moscow’s stance on the divided city of Berlin, which led then-US President John F.
He said U.S. officials have once again made it clear that Washington will not stand by and abandon Taiwan after formally pledging to support the island government.
The foreign affairs scholar said, “In response to aggressive Chinese activities in the South China Sea and East China Sea, US officials have criticized what they see as Beijing’s threats to the international order based on rules.
“After meeting with Japanese officials in Tokyo, US officials reiterated America’s commitment to Japan’s defense, including protecting the Senkaku Islands which they fear China is eyeing.”
US aircraft carrier in the South China Sea
Xi Jinping has more than doubled China’s budget for its military over the past 10 years and created the world’s largest navy with around 350 ships and submarines, with more than 130 large surface fighters.
But a security analyst said the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is not invincible because China has not fought in a war for over 40 years.
Oriana Skylar Mastro, an expert on Chinese security policy at Stanford University, warned that the “million dollar question” of the PLA’s performance in combat.
She said: “No officer in the United States Army considers that orders could not be carried out.
“If you tell your troops to charge a hill, they charge a hill.
“In China, it is a huge uncertainty whether the troops would actually run towards the bullets, instead of leaving.”
American military might
Chinese military power
Ms. Mastro added that “Xi Jinping does not know and this is what requires the most caution on Chinese leaders, the uncertainty of how the Chinese military will actually behave.”
But Professor Haas warned, “The United States faces another ‘long twilight struggle,’ as JFK said of the US-Soviet conflict.
“We hope that its leaders and people will maintain the resolve to do whatever it takes to protect the US-led party.”
