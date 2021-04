PM Modi makes 4 requests to citizens as Tika Utsav for mass COVID vaccination kicks off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on April 11 to mark the start of the “ Tika Utsav ”, or vaccination festival, which aims to vaccinate as many eligible people as possible against the coronavirus. Along with his message, the prime minister also issued four demands and urged compatriots to comply. “Today we are starting Tika Utsav across the country. In this round of wrestling against the crown, I have four demands …” read PM Moditweet, roughly translated from Hindi. ???? ?? ??, ?? ???? ?????? ???? ???? ?????? ?? ?? ???? ?????? ???? ?? ?? ???? ?? ?? ???? ?????? ?? ???? ?? ?????? ???? https://t.co/8zXZ0bqYgl Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2021 ‘Each…’ In the link to a version shared by PM Modi, four requests were listed: each to a vaccine, to one to one, to one to one and to the creation of micro-containment zones. Explaining what each request entails, PM Modi said, “Every single vaccine” means that those who cannot get vaccinated on their own, such as the illiterate and the elderly, must be supported. Second, “Every Unique Treatment” is about helping people who cannot afford it or who are unfamiliar with the facilities available for immunization. Under “Everyone – Save One,” the focus should be on wearing masks to help save people’s lives. In his fourth request, Prime Minister Modi said society and individuals should take the initiative to create “micro-containment zones”. In the event of even a single positive case, family and community members can establish a “micro-containment zone,” which he says is an important part of the battle against COVID-19. in a densely populated country like India. “Dawai bhi, kadai bhi”: PM Modi The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of testing and awareness. He called for anyone who is eligible to be vaccinated. He noted that this should be the main goal of the company and the government. He also emphatically stated that “we would strive for zero vaccine waste” because maximizing the use of vaccine capacity is one way to increase capacity. The official statement read: “The Prime Minister said our success will be determined by raising awareness of micro-containment zones, not leaving our homes unnecessarily, vaccinating all eligible people and monitoring how we monitor behavior appropriate such as wearing masks and other protocols. “ Mod called for people to set personal, social and administrative goals for the four days of Tika Utsav ‘and work hard to achieve them. With increased awareness and responsible conduct, “we will be able to contain COVID-19 again.” He concluded with his mantra for 2021 – “Medicine and strict adherence to protocols” (Dawai bhi, kadai bhi). Photo credit: PTI







