Brexit news: Boris Johnson faces biggest Brexit test to date Britain | Politics | New





The Prime Minister boldly asserted that breaking free from the EU would allow “world Britain” to flourish. But some in Scotland and Wales used the historic 2016 referendum to try to break the 300-year-old union.

And with the start-up issues surrounding the new relationship with the EU creating a border in the Irish Sea, combined with growing support for independence in Wales and Scotland, it could prove to be a potentially fatal mix. . That is why the Prime Minister is urged to grab the bull by the horns and chart a clear and fruitful path for all corners of the UK to prosper. As the country marks the 100th day of the end of the Brexit transition period, Bloomberg looked at the outlook for the UK’s decentralized countries. Matt Qvortrup, professor of political science at Coventry University and special adviser on UK constitutional affairs, told the publication: ‘But for Brexit the union would be relatively safe, but I’m not so sure now. . ” # READ MORE: EU risks losing its status as a leader in health research

But observers say, what support to break away from the strongest UK among young people, it might just allow the problem to worsen. Emily Gray, who heads pollster Ipsos MORI in Scotland, told Bloomberg that Brexit is key to increasing support for independence. The result is “significant doubts in Scotland about the future of the union,” she said. “More than half of Scots expect the UK will not exist in its current form in five years.”

This led Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross to declare that ‘this is a rework or a referendum. We can’t do both ”before the May elections. In Wales, whose parliament is currently dominated by Labor, support for the UK’s exit is on the rise, albeit on a much smaller scale than that of Scotland. This increased during the coronavirus pandemic, playing into the hands of the nationalist party Plaid Cymru. The party, which has pledged to hold an independence vote for Wales within five years if it wins power, is expected to do well on May 6 and could force Mark Drakeford’s party to form a coalition.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, benefiting from a provisional peace since the end of the Troubles in 1998, support for unification with its neighbor to the south is growing. Recent polls suggest that a majority now supports such a move within five years. It remains to be seen what response this would elicit from the province’s trade union community. But with 70 PSNI policemen injured in pro-union riots last week – it raises the specter of a return to the dark days of violent bigotry. Bertie Ahern, the former Irish Prime Minister who played a key role in the 1998 Good Friday Peace Agreement, said the result of all this was that “socially the UK is becoming less of a family”.







