Djibouti risks its autonomy over Chinese infrastructure investment strategy, analyst









ANI |

Update: 11 Apr 2021 11:29 IS

Djibouti [Djibouti], April 11 (ANI): The relationship between Djibouti and China is a case study of how Beijing is using its global infrastructure investment strategy, the Belt and Road Initiative, to increase its economic influence and strengthen its position first investor in Africa.

The current scenario, however, illustrates the limits of China’s vast investment and credit scheme as it dries up, France24 reported.

By accepting large inflows of Chinese capital and loans, Djibouti now finds itself in a situation of economic dependence such that it “risks threatening its autonomy”, writes Sonia Le Gouriellec, a specialist in the Horn of Africa at the Catholic University of Lille, in the Revue de Défense Nationale (Revue de la Défense Nationale).

Djibouti, a small African country located in the Horn of Africa, devoid of natural resources, has opened up to international powers in order to take advantage of its strategic location at the entrance to the Red Sea.

Much of the international discourse on the country centers on China bringing it into its economic orbit through the Belt and Road Initiative.

China may not have played a major role in Djibouti as long as President Ismail Omar Guelleh, who is running for a fifth term, is in office, but it is expected to maintain its economic grip. on the East African State after the elections.

Beijing had already set its sights on Djibouti in the early 2000s – investing in the construction of schools and stadiums and renovating roads and official buildings, including the foreign ministry.

Chinese investments intensified after President Xi Jinping took power in 2012 and inaugurated the Belt and Road Initiative the following year. Xi’s three flagship achievements are the large multipurpose port of Doraleh, the railway line between Djibouti and Ethiopia and the gas pipeline between the two countries. Djibouti is also home to the China-built International Free Trade Zone, where businesses can operate without paying income tax, property tax, dividend tax, or VAT. In total, China spent 14 billion USD (11.8 billion euros) on investments and loans for Djibouti between 2012 and 2020, reported France24.

The reason Beijing has invested so much in Djibouti is that it “gives China an African component in its vast network of so-called ‘maritime silk routes’, in one of the few politically stable countries in the region.” , said a British expert on the Horn. Africa who asked to remain anonymous.

Djibouti has seen clear benefits in the influx of Chinese investment and loans. The country had a clear need for funding and “there was no one else to turn to,” said Thierry Pairault, an expert on Sino-African relations at the CNRS think tank in Paris.

But the Sino-Djibouti relationship “has cooled in recent years; it’s like a marriage that takes place slowly,” said Gérard Prunier, historian at the Institute of African Worlds (Institute of African Worlds).

Debt is a major problem. China holds more than 70% of Djibouti’s debt, which some observers say threatens the sovereignty of the African country. They fear that Djibouti will suffer the same fate as Sri Lanka, which had to cede control of a port to Chinese companies because it could not repay the loans it had signed with China, France24 reported.

The problem is that the benefits for Djibouti from Chinese investments and loans appear questionable. The port of Doraleh, for example, seems “mostly outward facing,” Pairault said: it hasn’t done much for local employment; it is mainly Chinese companies that have benefited.

It seems unlikely that this cooling of relations will prompt China to completely withdraw from Djibouti. “This remains an important part of the Belt and Road initiative,” said an anonymous UK expert.

The opening of the Chinese military base in Djibouti in 2017 – the only permanent base of the People’s Liberation Army outside of China – clearly shows the close ties between the two countries.

This could lead to a rapprochement between Djibouti and other international actors such as France. “No other country could do what China is doing in terms of lending money, but it is plausible that Djibouti will deepen its ties with other countries,” Pairault said. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos