Turkey’s Erdogan calls for end to ‘worrying’ escalation between Russia and Ukraine





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for an end to the worrying escalation on the border between Russia and Ukraine. Erdogan called at a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after meeting his counterpart for three hours, Reuters reported. Erdogan added that Turkey was ready to provide “any necessary support” if the escalation of the conflict between the two countries did not subside, Reuters reported. We hope that the disturbing escalation seen recently on the ground will end as soon as possible, that the ceasefire will continue and that the conflict will be resolved through dialogue on the basis of the Minsk accords, Erdogan said. We are ready to provide all the necessary support for this. The comment comes amid renewed fighting between Ukraine and Russia in the eastern part of Ukraine, near the border. Fighting began last month between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian soldiers, ending a ceasefire struck last summer. Since then, Russia has increased its military presence in the region. The Kremlin has also threatened to cross the border between itself and Ukraine, with a Russian official saying last week that Russia would be ready to defend citizens living in eastern Ukraine. Turkey, a NATO member, said on Friday that the United States dispatch of two warships to the Black Sea next week, which are expected to arrive Wednesday through Thursday. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby did not confirm the move, however, and said he often sent ships to the area. Ukrainian Minister of Defense Andrii Taran said saturday that Moscow was trying to pressure Kiev to cancel negotiations by stepping up its military presence on the border, but added that Ukraine would not back down. [T]The real objectives of strengthening the military presence of the Russian Federation along the Ukrainian border and in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea could be to increase the pressure on Ukraine to force it to give in. during the negotiation process, said Taranin a reportSaturday. – Updated April 11 at 6:19 am







