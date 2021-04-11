Indonesia quake kills eight, president orders rescue effort

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Sunday ordered rapid rescue and relief operations after eight people died in an earthquake that struck southern Java island.

Three others were seriously injured in Saturday’s 5.9 magnitude earthquake and more than 1,180 buildings were damaged, most lightly, disaster relief agency BNPB said. Some houses were razed, images showed in Indonesian media.

Two shelters for displaced people have been set up in the town of Lumajang.

All the casualties were reported in 15 districts and towns in East Java, the province closest to the epicenter of the earthquake, which struck the Indian Ocean.

Residents collect items from damaged homes in Malang, east Java, after an earthquake off the coast of Indonesia’s main island Java. (June Kriswanto / AFP / Getty Images)

“I ordered … an immediate emergency response to search for and locate the victims under the rubble and treat the injured,” the president, known by his popular name Jokowi, said in broadcast remarks.

There were no reports that the earthquake disrupted production facilities, but the BNPB said 150 public facilities were damaged. Most of the industrial estates in East Java are located in the northern part of the island.

Jokowi noted that as Indonesia straddles the volcanic “Ring of Fire” in the Pacific, natural disasters such as earthquakes could occur at any time, adding that Indonesians should always be prepared.

A man collects his belongings from a damaged house in Lumajang, East Java Province, Indonesia on Sunday. (Zabur Karuru / Antara Foto / Reuters)

The Southeast Asian nation was hit last week by Tropical Cyclone Seroja, which caused landslides and flash floods killing more than 170 people on the islands of East Nusa Tenggara province.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake that struck the island of Sulawesi in January killed more than 100 people.