OCC vs GOR Dream11 Prediction, Fantastic Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Team Dream11, FanCode Portugal T10 Injury Update





OCC vs GOR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of FanCode Portugal T10 match between Oporto Cricket Club and Gorkha 11. They will play against each other for the second time in this season of the FanCode Portugal T10.

OCC vs GOR FanCode Portugal T10 Match 12 Details:

The 12th match of FanCode Portugal T10 will see Oporto Cricket Club take on Gorkha 11 on April 12 at Estdio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

This game is scheduled to start at 12:00 am IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on the FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

OCC vs GOR FanCode Portugal T10 Match 12 Preview:

Oporto Cricket Club is currently placed at the sixth position in this season’s FanCode Portugal T10 points table while Gorkha 11 is placed at the top of the points table.

Oporto Cricket Club have played two matches this FanCode Portugal T10 season where they haven’t been able to win a single match so far, while Gorkha 11 have made four matches this season where they have won three of those matches.

John Rogerson, Kanaka Sabhapathy, Nigel Jordan, Jack Cunningham and Junaid Khan are the key players of the Oporto Cricket Club team, while Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo and Suman Kunwar are the important players of the next to Gorkha 11.

Weather report OCC vs GOR FanCode Portugal T10 Match 12:

The temperature should hover around 13 ° C on match day with 75% humidity and a wind speed of 8 km / h. There is no chance of rushing during the game.

OCC vs GOR FanCode Portugal T10 Match 12 Pitch Report:

The area of ​​the Estdio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo favors batsmen more than bowlers. The strike will be easier in the first innings compared to the second on this ground.

Average score of the 1st rounds:

100

Record of teams in pursuit:

40% of the matches have been won by continuing.

OCC vs GOR FanCode Portugal T10 Match 12 injury update:

(Will be added during an update)

OCC vs GOR FanCode Portugal T10 Match 12 Probable XI:

Porto Cricket Club: Premal Rajani, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Kanaka Sabhapathy (wk), Anthony Chambers, Neil Charles, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus, Raghu Raman, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Suraj Peshawaria

Bench: MarkWeeks, Alexandre Camelo, Mike Shannon

Gorkha 11: Absar Alam, Azhar Andani, Rahul Bhardwaj, Suman Ghimire (sem.), Sripal Matta, Arslan Naseem, Md Siraj Nipo, Manjit Singh, Jagroop Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Imran Khan

Bench: Rinku Singh, Rahul Hudda, Binit Kumar Singh

OCC vs GOR Top Picks For Dream11 Prediction And Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Junaid Khan II is a right-handed batsman and fast right-arm pitcher for Oporto Cricket Club. He scored 10 points and picked a vital wicket in the last game.

Raghu Raman is a right-handed wicket-beater keeper for Oporto Cricket Club. He scored 8 points and won 3 wickets in the last two matches.

Imran Khan Jr. is a right-handed batsman and a fast right-arm pitcher for Gorkha 11. He has smashed 96 points in this tournament so far.

Mohammad Siraj Nipo is a left handed batsman from Gorkha 11 who beats them one on one. He has scored 48 points and grabbed 5 wickets in this tournament so far.

OCC vs GOR FanCode Portugal T10 Match 12 Choice of captain and vice-captain:

Captain Imran Khan Jr., Mohammad Siraj Nipo

Vice-Captain Junaid Khan II, Raghu Raman

XI game suggestion # 1 for OCC team vs GOR Dream11:

Guardian Raghu Raman

Drummers Azher Andani, John Zinkus, Absar Alam

The versatile Imran Khan Jr. (C), Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan II (VC), Madhukar Thapa

Bowlers Rahul Bhardwaj, Sripal Matta, Neil Charles

OCC vs GOR Dream11 prediction Proposed game for XI # 2 for the OCC vs GOR Dream11 team:

Guardian Raghu Raman (VC), Suman Ghimire

Drummers Azher Andani, John Zinkus, Absar Alam

Polyvalent Imran Khan Jr., Mohammad Siraj Nipo (C), Junaid Khan II

Bowlers Rahul Bhardwaj, Sripal Matta, Neil Charles

OCC vs GOR Dream11 Prediction.OCC vs GOR FanCode Portugal T10 Match 12 Expert Tips:

Imran Khan Jr. will be a safe captain choice for the little leagues here. John Zinkus and Junaid Khan II are the punt-picks for this match. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-4-3.

OCC vs GOR FanCode Portugal T10 Match 12 Likely Winners:

Gorkha 11 is expected to win this game.

