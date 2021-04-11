Boris Johnson puts Oxfordshire Cottage on the rental market

Boris Johnson’s cottage in Oxfordshire, made famous for its tea tray gesture to journalists, has been rented out at 4,250 per month, Sunday mail found.

The PM was unable to use the Grade II listed property near the town of Thame, due to their refurbished four-bedroom apartment above No.11 and the official Checkers Retreat.

Renters will have access to a heated swimming pool, tennis court and wonderful countryside views – but they will have to accept Boris as the owner.

The tea tray incident

The property received heavy press coverage in 2018 after Johnson, having recently resigned as foreign secretary, avoided questioning whether he was apologizing for comparing women women wearing burqas to letterboxes and bank robbers – offering journalists camped outside her home a cup of tea. .

He emerged from his house armed with a tray of cups for the exhausted reporters waiting to confront him with his divisive comments on the burqa.

He declined to comment as reporters asked him about the controversial remarks, offering them a cup of tea instead.

Mr Johnson said: “I have nothing to say about it except to offer you some tea.”

White walls and mahogany floor

According to Mail on Sunday, Johnson and his ex-wife Marina Wheeler bought the house for 690,000 in 2003.

It has minimalist décor with white walls and mahogany floors.

The cozy 3,100 square foot property also has an annex, which is described by realtors as a garden room. Converted from a barn, the free-standing building has a small kitchen, exposed brickwork and a fireplace.

New tenants at the 1.2 million property will need to bring their own furniture as the listing says it is unfurnished.

