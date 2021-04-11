Rohail Hyatt and Jawad Ahmad lock horns on Twitter





Coke Studio founder Rohail Hyatt has been criticized on Twitter after giving his support to Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying the latter’s rape statement was taken out of context. The former Vital Signs member wrote: “I believe Imran Khan’s words have been taken out of context and a great heckling is being created by the so-called champions of freedom and freedom.”

Hyatt started a thread on Twitter: “He clearly condemns rape and gives a message that stepping outside the bounds of modesty brings trouble and who can deny that fact? He’s not saying it’s justified! As as a leader, he is simply talking to us about the terrain The realities of what surrounds us. Yes, indeed, there is a disease there and one can dispute whether the best solution is to target the oppressor as opposed to the oppressed . “

But that’s not what he was talking about. As a father, I would give my child the same advice to be aware of the way you dress in our society. Not because I want to give in to the disease, but because I take care of the person I am giving advice to.

He added, “But that’s not what he was addressing. As a father, I would give my child the same advice to be aware of the way you dress in our society. Not because I want to give in to the disease, but because I take care of the person I am giving advice to.

Among many others, singer-turned-politician Jawad Ahmad also called Hyatt. “Why are you talking stupid? Do you want to tell us which dresses are modest and which are not? Mehendi’s singer has gone wild. “Are you going to go into your child’s wardrobe and tell them which dress once worn would keep them safe in society?” What if a dress you choose is still frowned upon by the majority?

To which, Hyatt replied, “Because I’m stupid. Since you’re wise, you can say wise things. You see there is a balance in the universe. Something to appreciate maybe?”

“Everyone creates their own balance according to their socio-economic conditions, their situation and their placement in life,” Ahmad reiterated. “There is no specific center for anyone. Leftists and right-handed people also believe they are at the center. It is a simple juggling of words.”

Hyatt agreed and commented, “So how do we know if we’re really in equilibrium or if it’s just an imaginary position? It’s when judgments fade and are replaced by reasoning. So much? as you pass judgment, your balance is out of balance no matter how comfortable you are in your position. “

The Bin Tere singer then replied, “You can never be sure and it doesn’t even matter. There will always be a position for everyone, imaginary or real. Like I said, you lose your time in the error of language and juggling. of words. I judge no one except the hypocrites. The ones I cannot stand. “

The CS producer joked, “How am I wasting my time if my tweets don’t make sense to you? You’re wasting your time reading them. Maybe you should spend some time figuring out why you are. hate hypocrites. We generally hate in others what we have in ourselves. People are mirrors to our souls. “

Ahmad said he only responded to Hyatt’s tweet because the latter “confused people with a mere thought but a serious matter.”

“I am a political person. I want to change this country for the well-being of 90% of its poor. It is very important to give them clarity of thought rather than confuse them,” Ahmad replied.

“In your country, will anyone else be allowed to have an opinion different from yours or will it just be the law and the word of Jawad?” Hyatt asked. “It already seems a scary place to me. The confusion is starting to become clear. It looks like you need political activism. I don’t! And that’s why you need hashtags like #DontJustifyRape to get more support and attention to your tweets? We all know how the internet works. I am happy to respond to people without the “amplification” and attention needed. Gaining political distances from a topic like rape ? Wah! “

“I do not jihad nor impose my opinion on anyone. I have the right to discuss and debate all issues of Pakistan, especially sensitive issues like poverty, inequality, harassment and rape. I am a democratic person who does not lie to people. to gain power, ”Ahmed shared.

“You started. And YES, RAPE IS VERY IMPORTANT TO ME. FOR ALL WOMEN, CHILDREN, WEAK MEN AND TRANSGENDERS IN PAKISTAN, including yours and mine.”

“Patience, Bhai. You don’t have good leadership qualities. Thora time lagta hai to read and tweet. Jawad’s Pakistan must have a little patience. Capitalization is like raising your voice. “Have a glass of cold water. Relax. Breathe,” Hyatt concludes.

