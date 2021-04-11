Donald Trump wants the Covid-19 vaccine to be called ‘Trumpcine’, jokes on the internet ‘only if it contains bleach’





Former President Donald Trump told Republican Party donors on Saturday April 10 that the Covid-19 vaccine should bear his name because he advised them to call him “ Trumpcine. ” In a series of controversial statements adopted by the former POTUS, he also called the November election in which Joe Biden won “ bulls ** t, ” according to the Washington Post, which quoted a participant, who also said he spoke for an hour at his Florida resort town Mar-a-Lago for a fundraiser.

Trump has also said he wishes former Vice President Mike Pence had the “ courage ” to return the certification of electoral college votes to state legislatures. “I love him so much. I was disappointed,” Trump said, according to the Washington Post.

Trump added that most Democrats think he won the election, but they won’t say it out loud. He cited a line from 2015 calling immigrants crossing the border to illegally violent criminals, this time saying “they are from the Middle East”.

“They don’t send their best people. You have murderers, you have rapists, you have drug dealers,” Trump said. He also criticized Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the former Republican Majority Leader in the Senate, who has since fallen out with Trump after pinning the riot attack on Capitol Hill on him.

McConnell is a “stupid son of b *** h,” Trump said in his remarks on Saturday, according to a CNN reporter, who was briefed by someone in the room. The person also heard the “Trumpcine” remarks. His remarks on the vaccine come after polls showed Republicans were more hesitant to get the vaccine than Democrats and Independents. Trump has promoted vaccine development with his Operation Warp Speed. Trump in March asked his supporters to get vaccinated.

“ Recognizing that he no longer has nuclear codes ”

As soon as the internet got hold of the “Trumpcine” declaration, people started talking about it. One netizen said: “I wish Trump would publicly ask his followers to get #Trumpcine vaccinated … otherwise we might never get them vaccinated. If he ever used his ego for the greater good …? # HerdImmunity #CovidVaccine. “While another said,” That name is reserved for the vaccine that cures people from being fools. #Trumpcine. ” Another joked, “Only if it contains bleach.”

I wish Trump had publicly asked his followers to receive his #Trumpcine … otherwise we might never get them vaccinated. If he ever used his ego for the greater good …? #HerdImmunity #CovidVaccine

Reject COVID Denial (@ evenodds23) April 11, 2021

Another tweeted: “Donald Trump says COVID-19 vaccine should be called ‘Trumpcine’. And all coved deaths should have Trump’s illness as a cause – no hope for America when half the country follows this moron and it will ruin them and democracy. “Slamming it, one wrote:” He also said the COVID vaccine should be called Trumpcine. His narcissistic ego demands his name on everything and then it goes bankrupt and destroys it. It is so dangerous that I am grateful it is no longer nuclear. Rest assured that it will sell the United States. “

Donald Trump says COVID-19 vaccine should be called ‘Trumpcine’ – Newsweek. And all coved deaths should have Trump’s illness as a cause – no hope for America when half the country follows this moron and this will be the ruin of them and of democracy. https://t.co/QfWBXJwh7I

Wally jackson (@ Wallyjackson11) April 11, 2021

He also said the COVID vaccine should be called Trumpcine. His narcissistic ego demands his name over everything, and then he goes bankrupt and destroying it. He is so dangerous that I am grateful that he no longer has nuclear codes. Rest assured that he will sell the United States.

Nancy Morris (@ Nancy06180389) April 11, 2021

One of them tweeted: “Take a few batches and call them Trumpcine Use the magat gang colors and the guys’ orange faces on the packaging Include a life size cardboard cutout of him for taking selfies while getting Banners photo of Thank you, Mr. President! Think of it like one of those cops, you won an award. “While another who looked disgusted said,” Trumpcine? That’s what Trump wanted call the Covid vaccine. Geez. Nasty Buffoon. Weak old man. “

Take a few batches and call them Trumpcine

Use the colors of the gang magat and the faces of the orange guys on the packaging

Include a life-size cardboard cutout of him for taking selfies while taking the photo

Thank you banners, Mr. President!

Think of it like one of those cops, you won a prize

Rosco (daring to feel hope again) (@RoscoAmerican) April 11, 2021

Trumpcine? This is what Trump wanted to call the Covid vaccine. Damn it. Wicked jester. Weak old man.

Cindy Myers (@ CindyMy93852622) April 11, 2021

Mocking Trump, some said, “Trumpcine for the Trump virus” and “In the sense that the polio vaccine solves the polio virus, this” trumpcine “solves the plague of Trump and his assassination in mass of half a million Americans. But it won’t erase Trump’s illness name. It’s as indelible as the MAGA 666. “

Trumpcine for the Trump virus.

Natalie Maxson (@maxson_natalie) April 11, 2021

In the sense that the polio vaccine solves the polio virus, this “trumpcine” solves the scourge of Trump and his mass murder of half a million Americans. But that won’t erase the name of Trump’s illness. It’s as indelible as the MAGA 666.

Larry Hill (@grphjrdngrn) April 11, 2021

