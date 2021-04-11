PM Modi’s constituency in Varanasi will be known as the Sanskrit city





Lucknow: Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will henceforth be known as the Sanskrit city in the world. Varanasi has the maximum number of Sanskrit schools as well as the largest number of students studying Sanskrit. There are over 110 functioning Sanskrit schools in Varanasi. Two more will be added to this tally by the new session while 13 new Sanskrit schools will also be opened across the state by the Yogi Adityanath government. According to the government spokesperson, the government Yogi Adityanath will set up a Sanskrit direction on the model of the directions of secondary and basic education. After the creation of the Directorate, the Sanskrit language will obtain a new identity. Apart from this, for the first time in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began issuing government press notes in Sanskrit. He also tweeted in Sanskrit from his official Twitter account. After the initiative of the Chief Minister, the Sanskrit Council also started to promote the Sanskrit language in the state in a significant way. Officials say the state will get 13 new Sanskrit schools and these schools have already met prescribed standards. Of these, two will be open in Kashi and one in Jaunpur. A total of 1,164 Sanskrit schools are managed by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Sanskrit Education Council, of which 971 are supported schools. Over 97,000 students study in these Sanskrit schools. In order to connect Sanskrit schools with modern education, computer education and NCERT books are provided to students in grades 6-12. It was also decided to provide free food and accommodation facilities to over 4,000 students in around 200 Sanskrit “gurukul” schools in the state.

