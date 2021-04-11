Boris Johnson News – Scientists warn too rapid reopening could trigger third wave of COVID | Zoom Fintech





Boris Johnson News – Scientists warn too rapid reopening could trigger third wave of COVID

Non-essential stores have been closed since Jan.5 when Johnson announced a third lockdown in England, with similar action taken in decentralized countries. Photo: Mike Kemp / In pictures via Getty Images British scientists have called for caution in reopening plans as England heads to its next step in easing the lockdown on Monday. Plans to reopen parts of the economy have been lit green despite data showing some virus hot spots in many parts of the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had advocated a “data, not dates” approach when he presented his roadmap to reopen in March. Non-essential stores have been closed since Jan.5 when Johnson announced a third lockdown in England, with similar action taken in decentralized countries. Many of the measures to support businesses and the economy have been extended until September, but opening up outdoor spaces for pubs and restaurants alongside non-essential businesses will be a respite from a harsh winter of closures . Stephen Griffin, of Leeds University School of Medicine, pointed out that parts of West Yorkshire, the Black Country and other areas had high infection rates in a report published in the Observer on Sunday. He told the newspaper: “A lot of people cannot afford to isolate themselves. We need to tackle this problem urgently, otherwise the virus will come back. Other data released this week showed the UK may be on the verge of crossing a critical threshold where the proportion of people protected against the coronavirus will reach ‘herd immunity’. Real-time modeling performed by University College London has indicated that the share of people who are protected against the virus either through vaccination, previous infection or natural immunity will reach 73.4% on Monday April 12 . Herd immunity is seen as the tipping point within a group where sufficient resistance is built within the community to combat the spread of diseases. COVID-19 which would force the virus to recede. Warning of the consequences of easing on the current approach, Professor Karl Friston of UCL told Sky News last week: “If we relax, that threshold will rise again and we will end up below the threshold and it will explode. again. “ The story continues READ MORE: UK shoppers set to spend $ 600million on day one to reopen stores The warnings come as hopes of an economic rebound have heightened. Data released by VoucherCodes, the UK’s largest coupon website and the Center for Retail Research (CRR), projects that 7 million shoppers will go to stores and spend 600 million ($ 823 million) on store Monday. The study predicts a steady increase in the number of buyers and sales throughout the week. It is expected to peak on Saturday, April 17, when spending is expected to cross the billion pound, $ 1 billion mark following 10.8 million people on the streets. Watch: English pubs prepare for the reopening of outdoor hospitality

