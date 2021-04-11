Alibaba’s antitrust fine shows Beijing sees tech giant as threat





SHANGHAI / BEIJING – Alibaba’s $ 2.8 billion fine for violating antitrust laws underscores Chinese President Xi Jinping’s intention to tighten control of rapidly growing internet companies and solidify his position before a major convention of the Communist Party next year. Chinese regulators on Saturday fined Alibaba Group 18.2 billion yuan ($ 2.77 billion), a record amount equivalent to about 12% of the e-commerce titan’s net profit for the year ended March 2020. Other big tech companies have been fined in recent months, including Tencent and Baidu, for antitrust and other offenses, but the amounts did not exceed several hundred thousand dollars. The much higher fine for Alibaba shows just how much of a threat the company poses to Chinese executives. The crackdown on Alibaba began with the financial unit Ant Financial, which operates the Alipay smartphone payment service. The unit appeared poised for a record-breaking initial public offering, but regulators abruptly changed their position in November, forcing the unit to postpone its listing plans in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Saturday’s latest punishment concerns Alibaba’s alleged abuse of dominance in its core online shopping business. Traders have come under pressure from the company, including sanctions, if they don’t sell exclusively on Alibaba’s platform, authorities said. Alibaba, which led the development of China’s internet business from the early years, received broad support from the government. For example, regulators excluded the services offered by Facebook and Google from the domestic market in 2009 and 2010. Eventually, however, the growth of these companies began to work against the interests of the state. Thanks to Ant, Alibaba encroached on the financial sector controlled by public banks. The lucrative loan brokerage business, in which Alipay refers users to banks and Ant receives a commission from banks in return, was innovative, but it has weakened the competitiveness of existing financial institutions, including public banks. The Chinese government seeks to maintain an economic order led by state-owned enterprises, in which a government-controlled financial sector is at the heart while certain market mechanisms are adopted. So that could no longer allow Alibaba to develop without control. Alibaba’s crackdown also appears to be the result of a power struggle in politics. The Chinese Communist Party is set to undergo a major staff reshuffle at its twice-decade convention in the fall of 2022. Alibaba’s growth has reportedly been supported by relatives and others linked to the so-called Shanghai clique led by former president Jiang Zemin. It has been reported that Jiang’s grandson indirectly owns shares of Ant. Xi’s relatives became very angry when they saw a secret list of those who had interests in Ant’s initial public offering, sources said. The list would include many relatives and others linked to retired executives. In 2018, Xi amended the constitution to remove a term limit for the president, a move seen as his willingness to serve a third term beyond the 2022 congress. There is growing speculation that Xi, hoping to stay in power for the long haul, penalizes Alibaba for weakening powerful figures with ties to the company.







