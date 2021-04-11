PM expands food charity program to three more cities





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the government would expand the food truck network and health coverage across Pakistan, saying the measures would uplift the underprivileged and help the country prosper.

“We have now launched this facility in Peshawar, Lahore and Faisalabad, and this network will now see its expansion across the country,” said the Prime Minister.

His remarks were made as he addressed a ceremony marking the expansion of the “Ehsaas Koi Bhoka Na Soye” program to distribute free food to Punjab workers and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

“We can only emerge in the committee of developed countries if we take action for the well-being of the disadvantaged,” said the Prime Minister.

A program like this, he noted, will bring the blessings of the Almighty to the country and help the country prosper.

Prime Minister Imran reaffirmed that it is the responsibility of the state to uplift the disadvantaged and deserving segments of society.

“In the next step, we will expand the network of hospitals across the country, people being able to benefit from the facilities through the health card,” he added.

“It is our responsibility to provide universal health coverage as part of a system across Pakistan,” Prime Minister Imran added.

Fulfilling these responsibilities will also pave the way for us to bring justice and the rule of law to this country, the Prime Minister concluded.

The Prime Minister addressed the inaugural ceremony virtually in preparation for the third wave of Covid-19. The main ministers and parliamentarians of the KP and the Punjab participated in the conference.

Food trucks inaugurated as part of the program will provide free food to 1,500 to 2,000 people every day through designated points.

The program will benefit daily wage earners and lower-class workers who do not yet have access to shelters and Ehsas charities.

PM Imran inaugurated the service on March 10 for daily workers in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. So far, 37,827 people have received food, with the service now being extended to three more cities.

Those who do not have access to Ehsas shelters or charitable associations should benefit from them in the said districts.

The Ehsas Koi Bhoka na Soye program is PM Imran’s vision for the year 2021.

