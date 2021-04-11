US, Britain ‘strongly oppose Russia’s campaign to destabilize Ukraine’

Britain and the United States “strongly oppose Russia’s campaign to destabilize Ukraine” and call on Russia to defuse the situation, said British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken “and I agreed that Russia must immediately defuse the situation and abide by the international commitments it has made at @OSCE,” the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. Raab said on Twitter.

Major movements of Russian armed forces to or near Ukraine’s borders and Russian-occupied Crimea have been captured by photographs, videos and other data, fueling fears Moscow is preparing to send forces in eastern Ukraine.

The Kremlin has rejected Western calls to withdraw its troops, denying they pose a threat, while adding that military movements in Russia are a sovereign domestic issue.

Raab’s statement comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy briefed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the situation.

After their talks in Istanbul, Erdogan called the recent developments “worrying” and said he hoped the conflict would be resolved peacefully through dialogue and in accordance with Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

“We believe that the current crisis can be resolved by peaceful and diplomatic means on the basis of the integrity of Ukraine and international law,” Erdogan said.

During their meeting, the presidents also discussed the expansion of defense cooperation between their countries. Zelenskiy said the increased cooperation would apply in particular to the armament and construction of fighter jets.

Zelenskiy, who visited Ukrainian troops in the Donbass region on April 8, said Kiev and Ankara share the same views on threats in the Black Sea region and the response to those threats.

Washington has called the military build-up in Moscow “unsettling” and the White House has expressed concern over recent troop movements.

US Secretary of State Blinken consulted with the German and French foreign ministers on April 9 on the need for Russia to end its military build-up in the occupied Crimean Peninsula and near Ukraine’s eastern borders.

Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014, sending troops and holding a referendum denounced as illegitimate by at least 100 countries.

Since then, overwhelming evidence suggests that Russia has continued to provide diplomatic and military assistance to armed separatists fighting in the Donbass region.

The conflict has killed more than 13,000 people and displaced more than one million since April 2014.

With Reuters reports