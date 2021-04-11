Covid-19 in India: daily cases cross the 1.5 lakh mark





India reported the highest 19 cases of Covid per day on Sunday, crossing the 1.5 lakh mark. It is the fifth day in a row that the country has recorded the largest increase in pandemic cases, pushing Sunday’s tally to 1.52,879 infections until 8 a.m. The total number of cases in India now stands at 1 33 58 805, of which the total recoveries are 1 20 81 443; active cases are 11 08 087 and the death toll has risen to 1,69,275 with 839 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 10 crore on Sunday with 10,15,95,147 injections administered until 8 a.m. A total of 3,519,987 vaccines were administered until 8 a.m. on Sunday. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Sunday that from today Tika Utsav will launch and run until April 14. Jyotiba Phule’s birthday is April 11 while BR Ambedkar’s birthday is April 14. Between this period, the government aims to provide maximum inoculation to the population. India needs to remember four things: everyone vaccinated; Each treats one; each un-save and the formation of a micro containment zone in an effort to help the elderly, those in need and avoid the spread by wearing masks and following other safety protocols. One way to tackle the corona pandemic is to create a micro-containment zone for a densely populated country like India, Modi said. We need to focus on personal hygiene and social hygiene. Our success will depend on our awareness of the micro-containment zone and the degree of compliance with Covid-related protocols. We need to move towards making optimal use of immunization capacity during this time. This is one of the ways to improve capacity, Modi said.

