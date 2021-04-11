Christie Brinkley growled at the way Donald Trump called himself while trying to woo her





WENN The blonde model remembers the phone call she once received from the former US president and grimaces as she remembers the nickname the politician gave himself.

AceShowbiz – Model Christie Brinkley was far from impressed by former US President Donald Trump’s efforts to woo her after inviting her on his private jet.

The blonde beauty, 67, recalls having to turn down advances from the real estate mogul-turned-reality TV star after meeting him several times before his successful run to the White House in 2016.

When asked if Trump had ever tried it with her, she told The Times, “Oh yes.”

Christie, who was previously married to rocker Billy Joel, then opened up about how he called his hotel room to try and convince her to join him on his private plane.

He said, ‘Hi Christie, this is the Donald. “He’s actually called ‘The Donald’,” she grimaced, adding that despite Trump’s attempts to charm her, she “didn’t think much” of the businessman.

In a previous interview, she recalled this phone call in detail: “He says, ‘I hear you’re leaving for Aspen tomorrow. Me too. I’d like to take you on a private jet. “”

“So I say,” Thank you, but I have already organized my flights. “” So cancel them! Was his response, and I said, ‘No, thank you. I’m leaving with friends. “I knew he was married, and there he was asking me to get on his plane. He was a little flirty about it. He was chasing skirts.”

This is not his only meeting with the Republican politician. “I had dinner with him,” she revealed. “I’ve always found it smarmy, like in: ‘Watch out, part the waves, the rich are coming, everything is gold, solid 24k gold, the best, the biggest, no one else has ‘gold on nothing in their house but me. Did you bring a brush? Let’s leaf it gold! ”

