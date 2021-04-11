TMII taken over by the State, this is the response of Our Hope Foundation





JAKARTA- TMII immediately taken over by the state and the Harapan Kita Foundation immediately responded to the process. Harapan Kita Foundation secretary Tria Sasangka Putra, at an online press conference on Sunday April 11, 2021, said his party will cooperate in this regard. “We respect the publication of Presidential Regulation No. 19/2021 as a legal product of national law. And of course, we will be cooperative based on our ability to accept with open arms, ”he said. This attitude, Tria said, was taken for the sake of the transition process for the management of TMII. His party, Tria continued, was always ready to carry out state missions in order to pursue the vision and mission that had been mandated by Tien Soeharto, the wife of the former second president of the Republic of Indonesia, HM Soeharto. He also hopes that the takeover of the management of TMII by the government does not interfere with the various efforts aimed at strengthening national cultural resilience. In addition, Tria also appreciated all the leaders of the TMII management body and other management staff who were loyal and dedicated to the management of this recreation area. President Joko Widodo or President Jokowi Previously signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No.19 of 2021 regarding the management of TMII, located east of Jakarta on March 31. Secretary of State Pratikno said that, through this regulation, the government had taken over the management of TMII from the Harapan Kita Foundation. “Yayasan Harapan Kita has been managing this state property for almost 44 years, and we are obligated to arrange, provide broad benefits to the community and contribute to state finances,” Pratikno said on Wednesday. April 7, 2021. Also Read: TMII Denies Never Paying State Income Pratikno said the Harapan Kita Foundation must return the management rights of Taman Mini to the state. His party has also given the foundation a transition period of around three months to submit various reports related to the management of Taman Mini so far. “The point is that the control and management of Taman Mini is carried out by the Ministry of National Affairs and that means stopping the management which has been carried out by the Harapan Kita Foundation,” he said. Pratikno said the Secretary of State would also train a transition team as a backup manager for the Harapan Kita Foundation. This team is made up of various ministries and agencies, as well as NGOs. He ensured that the workers and staff who had worked at TMII would work as usual during this transition period. The opening hours of the Taman Mini area will not change. ADAM PRIREZA DEWI NURITA







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos