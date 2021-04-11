Trump tells Republican donors he will help win Congress in 2022





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump has pledged to help Republicans win congressional seats in the 2022 election but lashed out at two top party figures, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, at a donor retreat on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Former US President Donald Trump recognizes people as he gets into his SUV outside Trump Tower in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, New York, United States, March 9, 2021. REUTERS / Carlo Allegri

During a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club for Republican National Committee donors in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump made it clear that he was still angered at his inability to hang on to the White House despite the loss of the November 3 election to Democrat Joe Biden. , who is now president.

McConnell drew Trump’s ire in the aftermath of the election for stating the obvious – that Biden won the presidency – and the two remain at odds. Separating from the prepared text of his speech, Trump called the senator a son of a bitch, a participant told Reuters.

Before stepping down, Trump berated Pence for failing to intervene to stop Congressional certification of the vote count, an authority the vice president did not have.

The certification of the vote was the backdrop to the events of January 6 when pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Departing again from his prepared text, Trump said he had recently spoken to Pence and told him he was still disappointed in him, the participant said.

Representatives for McConnell and Pence did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In prepared remarks seen by Reuters, Trump sought to position himself as the Republican kingmaker, saying he wanted to talk about the future of the Republican Party – and what we need to do to put our candidates on the path to victory.

I stand before you tonight with the certainty that in 2022 we will take back the House (of Representatives) and we will take back the Senate. And then in 2024, a Republican candidate will win the White House, he said.

Trump has spent the two-and-a-half months since his chaotic exit from the White House reviewing the 2022 candidates’ requests for his approval and has given them his blessing depending on whether they support him or not.

He said any discussion of his own plans – the Constitution gives him the right to run for another four-year term – would have to wait until after the November 2022 election.

A variety of other Republicans are considering their own potential races for the parties’ presidential nomination in 2024, such as former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

As Biden has beaten Trump by millions, the Republican has made inroads among mainstream Democratic voters such as Hispanics and African Americans.

Trump, who also peppered his remarks with attacks on Biden, said the key to victories in 2022 was to build on those gains, saying the Republican Party will succeed and grow in the future by embracing its fate as champion. working class Americans.

The active role in Republican politics despite the loss of the 2020 election, unlike other former presidents, who have tended to withdraw from the limelight after leaving the White House.

Saturday’s speech will be a welcome speech to Republican donors visiting Mar-a-Lago to hear President Trump directly. Palm Beach is the new center of political power and President Trump is the Republican Party’s best messenger, Trump adviser Jason Miller has said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; edited by Jonathan Oatis

