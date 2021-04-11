The Memo: Biden’s five biggest foreign policy challenges

President Biden Joe Biden Biden envisions greater U.S. role in global vaccination efforts Trump says GOP will take White House in 2024 in prepared speech Kemp: Taking All-Star Gambling Out of Atlanta Will Hurt Business Owners the color PLUSThe first months of his tenure have been dominated by his national agenda, as the country tries to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden has devoted most of his time, energy and political capital to passing the $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and beginning the process of selling a set of even larger infrastructure.

But the world beyond the borders of the Americas is already knocking on its door, especially in the form of the influx of migrants that has driven America’s immigration system to the point of crisis.

Here are five other major foreign policy challenges Biden faces.



Countering the rise of China

China is a singular threat to the United States’ position of world domination.

The Chinese economy could supplant the Americas as the world’s largest by the end of this decade.

Beijing has also extended its influence massively in trade and investment in other countries. And he flexed his military muscle.

A first conversation between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in February lasted two hours. The tension between the two sides was evident, with Biden pressuring Xi on human rights, and the Chinese leader mocking what he sees as interference by Washington in its internal affairs.

The president has made the battle for supremacy with China a battle of paramount importance. Last month, Biden said it was up to the United States to prove that democracy works.

Derek Grossman, senior defense analyst at RAND Corporation, highlighted a number of points of tension, including the plight of Taiwan, the tensions in the South China Sea and the perpetual struggles over intellectual property and cyber espionage to conclude that unfortunately the United States relations with China are perhaps at their lowest point since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1979.

What can Biden do about it?

China’s economy is not going to contract suddenly. But Grossman is among those who stress Beijing’s vulnerabilities, including the relative lack of allies in the world and the amount of resources it devotes to monitoring and controlling its own population.

Biden is also expected to play a long game, strengthening alliances in hopes of containing Chinese spheres of influence.

The Trump administration has followed a similar path, but it has also been accompanied by inflammatory rhetoric from the former president about the Chinese virus and the outbreak of trade wars.



Exploring a return to the Iran nuclear deal

Trump withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. Tehran violated the terms of the deal the following year, having complied so far.

The original agreement, signed in 2015, had been painstakingly put together by Iran, the United States, five other major nations and the European Union.

Now mistrust is rife. But the Biden administration is hoping things can get back on track. On Thursday, the State Department said the United States was ready to take the necessary steps to restore the deal, including “the lifting of sanctions that are inconsistent with the deal.

The problem is, there is a lot of unease that persists because of the breach of the Trump era.

Trita Parsi, Iranian expert and executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, noted that careful choreography was needed, as the US and Iran demand verification that the other side will keep their promises.

While the reasons for Washington’s skepticism of Tehran are well known, on the Iranian side you have a huge loss of confidence in the entire United States not only because of what Trump has done, but because they are not convinced that the United States has the capacity to do it. its obligations, Parsi said.

The difficult road to a resumption of the agreement will also unfold against a tense backdrop. In late February, Biden ordered airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias in Syria.



Search for progress between Israel and the Palestinians

The Biden administration announced last week that it would restore aid to the Palestinians, which had been frozen during the tenure of its predecessors.

This decision alone will likely result in a flow of around $ 235 million to the Palestinians.

The move has been criticized in Israel and by some in Washington.

Much of the aid will be administered through the United Nations relief agency UNRWA. Israel maintains that UNRWA has an anti-Israel agenda, citing examples, including the textbooks it provides to schools.

Meanwhile, some Republicans in Congress have argued that Biden should have used the aid restoration offer as a bargaining chip with the PA.

The Trump administration had pushed for a vigorously pro-Israel stance, including an alleged peace plan led by the president’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser. Jared kushner Jared Corey KushnerTrump in talks to partner with apps to build social media network: Report Colin Kahl’s appointment will be a disaster for Israel and the region The Hill 12:30 report – Brought to you by Facebook – What’s Happening he at the US border LEARN MORE it was going nowhere.

The Biden administration can temper this stance, but there is no radical change at hand, the new administration has said it will not reverse Deception’s decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. .

More broadly, a stable solution to the long struggle between Israel and the Palestinians has proven elusive. For nearly three decades, President Clinton has seen Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestinian Liberation Organization chief Yasser Arafat shake hands and sign the Oslo Peace Accords on the lawn of the White House.

The optimism of those days is long gone, and there is no compelling reason to think it is about to return.

To complicate matters further, the Israeli government is undergoing major changes, with the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin (Bibi) NetanyahuMORE trying to put together a coalition to keep him in power.



The question of Russia

Foreign policy experts are divided on the severity of the threat Russia actually poses to the United States.

On the one hand, his electoral interference has been a huge story since Trump’s victory in 2016. And Moscow is capable of causing real embarrassment to Washington, it is almost universally blamed for the “SolarWinds” hack that has targeted thousands of people. US security networks, including major government departments. .

Skeptics make Russia a nation that strives to preserve the illusion of a force greater than it actually possesses. The former superpower’s economy does not rank among the top 10 in the world, falling below those of Italy and Canada, among others.

Biden vowed to be tougher on Russia than Trump was. And he caused a mini-fury last month by accepting a description of the Russian president Vladimir Poutine Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin Shutting Down the Lanes of Foreign Interference Israel Needs Russia, But It’s Not a Heavenly Marriage Pentagon May Send Warships to Black Sea to Support Ukraine READ MORE like a killer.

The Biden administration last month announced new sanctions against Russian officials, claiming that the Kremlin’s intelligence services were responsible for the poisoning of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny.



Clarity on Cuba

Biden faces competing pressure on Cuba.

Republican hawks, but not universally, want the new president to continue Trump’s hard line on Cuba. This included the designation of the government of Havana as the sponsor state of terrorism.

Meaning. Ted cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward Cruz Harry Reid reacts to Boehner’s book excerpt: “ We haven’t mince words ” GOP lawmakers block Biden’s aid to Palestinians Cruz on Boehner: “ I carry with pride his drunken and bloated contempt ” MORE (R-Texas), Marco rubio Marco Antonio RubioHillicon Valley: Amazon Wins Union Elections, Says “Our Employees Made the Choice” Overnight Defense: Biden Proposes 3B Defense Budget | Criticism comes from left and right | Pentagon Moves to New Screening for Extremists Growing Threat from Chinese Law READ MORE (R-Fla.) And Rick Scott (R-Fla.) Are among those who defend this position, and the Democratic senator. Robert menendez Robert (Bob) Menendez Democrats prepare to lower Biden drug prices under pressure to explain Cuban policy Senators to Biden: ‘We have to face reality’ on Iran’s nuclear program READ MORE (NJ) is another long-standing hardline in Cuba.

But 80 House Democrats also pushed Biden to return to the more open stance on Cuba followed by then-President Obama. Restrictions on travel and remittances were lifted by Obama, who also reopened in 2015 the U.S. Embassy in Havana, which had been closed for 54 years.

Politically speaking, the direction of US policy towards this 11 million-strong island would not be so important without the critical importance of Cuban-American voters in the key state of Florida.

Biden performed poorly in Florida last November, although there is evidence that this was more rooted in a successful GOP effort to tarnish Democrats as socialists rather than the cogs of Cuban politics.

Professor William LeoGrande, an expert on Cuba at the American University in Washington, DC, hailed Obamas’ approach as an extraordinary success in encouraging cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Now, if your criterion is: Has Cuba become a multiparty democracy? The answer is obviously no. But neither did he become one in the 60 years of hostility that preceded it.

White House press secretary Jen psaki Jen PsakiBiden envisions greater US role in global vaccination efforts Florida newspaper slams DeSantis’ ban on COVID-19 passports: ‘It doesn’t make sense’ Libertarian writer Robby Soave details its concerns about “ vaccine passports ” READ MORE recently said that a change in Cuban politics is not currently one of President Bidens’ top priorities.

During the 2020 campaign, Biden said he would “largely reverse” Obama’s approach between the United States and Cuba.

In power, he seems to be taking a more cautious path.



The Memo is a column published by Niall Stanage.