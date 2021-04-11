6 Facts related to the government’s takeover of the management of TMII from the Harapan Kita Foundation





The Harapan Kita Foundation (YHK) spoke about the takeover of the management of TMII by the government. Including the explanation of various state loss reports on the management of these tourist objects in the past. The secretary of the YHK, Tria Sasangka Putra, traces the beginning of the construction of the TMII which was initiated by the wife of President Soeharto, Raden Ayu Siti Hartinah or Tien Soeharto since June 30, 1972 and was inaugurated on April 20, 1975. “Regarding the building permit and the TMII business license, it was based on the decision of the governor of DKI Jakarta in 1974,” Tria said at a virtual press conference on Sunday (04/11/2021) . According to Tria, TMII was then handed over to the state based on a full understanding of the importance of accepting the diversity of arts and cultures in Indonesia. Also as part of building a national national house so that it can be used by the people, nation and state, as a form of Harapan Kit Foundation contribution to a vehicle for the preservation of the arts and of Indonesian culture. “Until now, Mr. Soeharto and First Lady initiator Tien Soeharto had no intention of self-governing TMII independently. Harapan Kita Foundation to the State, ”he explained. The TMII development carried out by YHK, Tria continued, was in line with the recommendations given in four choices by the DPR. The decision made was that YHK would personally finance the construction of the TMII project in order to fulfill the master plan of DKI Jakarta as the capital of Indonesia. “The consideration of the Harapan Kita Foundation in choosing the fourth alternative is to rely on a priority scale so as not to disrupt and reduce the development priorities at that time and the results of the public hiring carried out by the DPR at that time, “says Tria. In addition, the financing and management of TMII was disbursed directly by YHK without government budget support. Financial audits are also carried out by the Financial Management Agency (BPK) on TMII. << In the implementation of the management of TMII, so far, the Harapan Kita Foundation, as the beneficiary of the state mission, has never submitted or requested budget requirements from the management of TMII to the state or government. Contribution to the State in accordance with the mandate of Presidential Decree No. 51 of 1977, ”he explained. Tria pointed out that the financing and management of TMII has not always gone smoothly. The income earned is often insufficient for TMII’s operational needs. “The Harapan Kita Foundation always provides assistance to TMII, including independently funding the development of TMII in accordance with the mandate of Presidential Decree No. 51 of 77. So that the Harapan Kita Foundation never weighs or harms the finances of the state, ”Tria stressed.

