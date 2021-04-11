Brexit news: Boris Johnson secures key UK place in EU space project | Politics | New





Brussels planned to exclude British scientists from the project, although the government is already taking a significant chunk of taxpayer money ahead of Brexit. Now the Prime Minister has pledged an additional £ 250million into the Horizon space program to keep Britain’s place.

The last-minute intervention secured Britain’s place for the next seven years. After Brexit, the UK is an associate member, although the agreement establishes that, in principle, still awaits parliamentary scrutiny from the EU. According to a government statement, “the investment reinforces the government’s commitment to place research and development at the heart of plans to better rebuild after the pandemic.” League of European Research Universities Secretary-General Professor Kurt Deketelaere fears that despite the deal, the UK will not have full access to the program.

Mr Deketelaere notes that discussions are underway on “whether the UK will be able, under its association agreement, to participate in space and quantum research” – two areas of research which attract significant funding. Researchers hailed the additional commitment after weeks of uncertainty, but it came after the European Commission released draft plans to exclude researchers based in the UK, Israel and Switzerland from large research projects. quantum and spatial. Britain has joined the likes of China in being locked down due to security concerns. READ MORE: Keir Starmer humiliated as Boris gets huge lead over Labor leader

The proposal would see fewer resources in key scientific areas going to associated countries, and more resources devoted to developing technology within the bloc. Nadav Katz, who heads the Quantum Coherence Lab at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, added: “There have been some indications that something like this has developed. But it was pretty dramatic. “It is not in the interest of Europe.” The plan was led by Thierry Breton, the French Commissioner for the Internal Market, and supported by the French government

But representatives from Germany, Belgium, Spain, Ireland, Italy and the Netherlands were among the 19 member states that opposed the proposal. A worried diplomat reportedly said: “You can’t just put the UK and Switzerland in the same area as China and Iran. “If this is what the Breton idea of ​​strategic autonomy looks like, we’re going to have a hard time. The Commission is pulling the carpet under fruitful collaborations, they must stay on the carpet. “ But Commission officials reportedly dismissed the arguments and stressed the importance of pushing forward collaboration plans with trusted partners. The proposal included restrictions on work in a range of sensitive areas such as quantum computers, described in the text as “emerging technology of global strategic importance”.







