Erdogan insulted the EU long before SofaGate
There was widespread outcry over what was seen as misogynistic and insulting treatment inflicted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
At a meeting in Ankara last week, hosted by Erdogan for von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, the head of the European Commission was left without a president. She was visibly taken aback when the pair sat down on the only two chairs available, relegating her to an adjacent sofa. Video footage of the incident sparked thousands of anti-Erdogan comments on social media, where he was dubbed SofaGate.
No woman, let alone the first woman president of the European Commission, should be the target of such thoughtless, shameful and shameful behavior.
Defense of turkeys? Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu argued that the seating arrangement had been discussed and agreed with the EU Ambassador in Ankara who, like von der Leyen, is German. Nonetheless, the incident is a symptom of a deep-rooted disrespect for women within the Turkish establishment, whether the foreign ministers’ claims are true or not.
Frankly what shocked me was that everyone was shocked in the first place. With all due respect to feminists and human rights activists in Brussels and across Europe, what did you expect from the Erdogan regime?
(AFP video)
The lack of courtesy towards von der Lyen came less than a month after Erdogan pulled Turkey out of a key European convention to combat violence against women, a convention ironically signed to Istanbul, and that Turkey was the first to ratify in 2012. this withdrawal was not a clue of what to expect, what would it be?
For his part, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi was furious at the ill-treatment inflicted on von der Leyen and went so far as to call Erdogan a dictator. With these dictators, let’s call them what they are … he said. I absolutely do not agree with the behavior of the Erdogans towards President von der Leyen. I think this was not appropriate behavior and I was very sorry for the humiliation von der Leyen must have suffered.
My problem with the Italian Prime Minister’s statement is: Did he just find out that the Erdogan regime has turned Turkey into a dictatorship? Wasn’t the arrest or suspension of nearly 45,000 soldiers, judges, civil servants and teachers in 2016 a sufficient indicator?
Faisal J. Abbas
According to the Turkish Ministry of Justice, a total of 128,872 investigations have been opened over the past six years for insulting the president, of which 27,717 resulted in criminal prosecution and 9,556 in prison terms. During this period, 903 youths between the ages of 12 and 17 were tried on the same charge.
As for suggestions that what happened with von der Lyen was insulting to Europe, I wonder if critics have noticed that Turkey continues to intimidate Cyprus and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean.
On Saturday alone, Ankara accused Athens of supporting terrorist cells, another irony of irony. This comes from a country often accused of harboring, sponsoring and using extremists of all stripes, ready for use in theaters of war from Libya to Somalia and from Syria to Iraq.
Then there’s Erdogans’ tactic of resorting to blackmail, which he perfected almost to perfection. Whenever Europe swears to bring it to heel for another indiscretion, whether it is illegally campaigning for votes among Turkish expats in Germany or encroaching on Greek territorial waters in search of deposits of oil and gas, the Turkish president threatens to open the floodgates of the refugees. in Europe. This is an even greater reason to act against Turkey. The waves of refugees pose a threat not only to European security and stability, and not only to European economies, but also to the fundamental values of the European Union.
What happened to Ursula von der Leyen will not be the end of such disrespectful behavior, and what is happening to the Turkish opposition and all those who dare to differ from Erdogan is only the end of the gap. This will continue to happen until Europe and the world decide to call it what it is.
When you invite a monster to the table, the least of your problems is a missing chair.
Faisal J. Abbas is editor-in-chief of Arab News. Twitter: @FaisalJAbbas
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the editors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
picture credit
