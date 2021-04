Mark Zuckerberg’s security cost Facebook $ 23 million last year Top Tech News

Share Tweet Share Share E-mail Here are the main new trends in the tech world. Mark Zuckerberg’s security cost Facebook $ 23 million last year Facebook had to shell out $ 23 million for the security of its founder and CEO Mar Zuckerberg. This disclosure was made in the company’s recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The social media giant argued in its filing that Zuckerberg is the face of Facebook and its security is therefore becoming critical especially following a negative perception against the platform. Last year, Facebook faced widespread criticism for its apparent bias towards right-wing supporters and thereby providing external support to ex-President Donald Trump. Amazon slows down workers’ union push in Alabama In a big win for Amazon, the e-commerce giant was able to curb attempts to unionize the Alabama warehouse hub. This is after the company’s management won a decisive victory in the unity-wide elections, with the majority of workers voting against the decision to form a workers’ union. According to reports, only 738 workers voted in favor, while 1,798 workers voted against the proposal to form a workers’ union. To this day, Amazon has never allowed the formation of a workers’ union in its company and the victory in Alabama was important to maintain that precedence. China imposes $ 2.2 billion financial penalty on Alibaba Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has been fined a whopping $ 2.2 billion for its anti-trust activities. The action against Alibaba came just months after China aggressively launched an antitrust investigation against the Jack Mas Alipay financial empire. Ma was locked in a Cold War battle with the Chinese government, according to reports, after China’s richest man fell out with President Xi Jinping. Google Still Won’t Quit Smartphone Market, Deny Pixel 5a 5G Cancellation Google has categorically denied rumors that it would cancel the launch of the Pixel 5a 5G smartphone this year due to a shortage of chips. Unconfirmed reports about the cancellation of the Pixel 5a 5G smartphone have swirled over the past few days, with many seeing it as an apparent sign of Googles’ attempt to unceremoniously exit the smartphone market. Critics and industry experts claim that Googles Pixel phones have failed to break into the smartphone market which is still dominated by Apple and Samsung.



















What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos