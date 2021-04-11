Meet a TNI officer from Makassar Colonel Inf Rudy Saladin is now the adjutant to President Joko Widodo





TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM- President Joko Widodo has an aide from Makassar City in South Sulawesi. This is Colonel Inf Rudy Saladin. Colonel Rudy Saladin was born in Ujung Pandang, South Sulawesi, on September 17, 1975. He was an officer who graduated from Akmil in 1997. In his class, the Colonel, who grew up in TNI’s biggest strike team, is the top graduate, star winner Adhi Makayasa. Colonel Rudy Saladin is also listed as a former Taruna Nusantara High School. He also holds an MA in International Relations, Webster University St. Louis, Missouri, USA. Also read: Handik Zusen, former student of the school to print the best TNI / Polri officers Founded by former vice-president Try Sutrisno Also read: The reason why Jokowi meets Megawati before the cabinet reshuffle issue is launched, Nadiem or Bambang Bouncing? Military education Taruna Nusantara High School (1991-1994)

Military Academy (1994-1997)

Army Command and Staff College at US Army Command and General Staff College Fort Leavenworth, United States

Advanced Infantry Officers Course (Officers Secondary School) i SAFTI Singapore (2003)

S-2 International Relations at Webster St. Louis University, Missouri, USA Employment history Danton 328 / Dirgahayu Airborne Infantry Battalion

Danki 328 / Dirgahayu Infantry Battalion

Operations Staff Officer

Head of Section 17 / Kujang I Brigif Linud

Deputy Commander of Airborne Infantry Battalion 330 / Tri Dharma

Pabandya Ops Kodam VI / Mulawarman

Raider 613 / Raja Alam Battalion Commander

Kodim Commander 1008 / Tanjung, South Kalimantan

Waaspers Kasdivif 1 / Kostrad

Sespri Kasad

Danbrigif 6 / Trisakti Baladaya (2017-2018)

Deputy Regional Military Command VI / Mulawarman (2018-present) Also read: Kemenristek and Kemendikbud merged, Nadiem Makarim or Bambang Brodjonegoro chosen by Jokowi? Also read: Video of Jokowi seconds crying around NTT residents and women, opening mask to wipe eyes







