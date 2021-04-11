KSE-100 increases 2% in volatile week





KARACHI:

The past week has turned out to be a roller coaster ride for the Pakistan Stock Exchange as positive and negative developments continued to influence market direction and kept the index hovering between the red and green areas.

While the surge in Covid-19 cases limited gains last week, some encouraging news feeds lifted the market and helped the KSE-100 index gain 885 points or 2% to close at 45,187 points. The stock market partially wiped out the losses of 1,221 points suffered the previous week.

The week began with a sharp drop in the KSE-100 index due to an unsatisfactory economic scenario coupled with a significant rise in coronavirus cases across the country. The government has resorted to the imposition of smart locks in Covid hotspots, which has caused panic among market players and kept them at bay.

Read: KSE-100 crosses the 45,000 point mark

In addition, the reconstitution of the Economic Consultative Council (CAE), the abrupt change of finance minister before the budget and a jump in the inflation rate to 9% in March triggered a massive sell-off, which led to a drop in the index.

The index rebounded in the next session and the market was able to erase the losses suffered a day earlier following a boost in Pakistan’s vaccination campaign which helped accelerate the activity of purchase on the stock exchange.

In addition, the delay in the cabinet reshuffle planned by Prime Minister Imran Khan has also brought much-needed political clarity and motivated investors to take on new positions.

The prime minister’s clear refusal to impose a nationwide lockdown in view of weakening macroeconomic signals has provided additional support for bullish sentiments.

However, investors’ spirits shattered midweek after a World Bank report painted a grim picture of the Pakistani economy and projected growth of just 1.3% in the year. current relative to the International Monetary Fund’s expectations of a 1.5% expansion and the index fell accordingly. Investors have also weighed sentiment on the expected slowdown in the economy given the continued uptrend in virus cases.

The last two trading days have seen the stock market rise by more than 1,200 points due to the receipt of $ 2.5 billion by the State Bank of Pakistan via the Eurobond issue which carried the reserves of central bank exchange at a 45-month high value of over $ 16 billion.

General optimism as the corporate earnings season approached sparked a rebound and helped lift earnings. Additionally, news of the World Bank’s Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) being extended until December 2021 was well received on the local stock exchange.

“We expect the market to remain bullish in the coming week,” said a report from Arif Habib Limited. “With the earnings season starting next week, we believe cyclical / scrips sectors will be in the spotlight thanks to good earnings expectations.”

Average daily traded volume rose 9% week over week to 410 million shares, while average daily traded value fell 9% week over week to $ 122 million.

In terms of sectors, the positive contributions came from cement (280 points), technology and communication (256 points), composite textile (65 points), engineering (58 points) and production and electricity distribution (57 points).

Read more: KSE-100 skyrockets on earnings optimism

In contrast, sectors that contributed negatively included commercial banks (40 points), auto assemblers (22 points) and fertilizers (21 points).

Positive contributors in terms of scripts were TRG Pakistan (251 points), Lucky Cement (124 points), DG Khan Cement (45 points), Hubco (34 points) and National Refinery (33 points) while negative contributors included Fauji Fertilizer (24 points), Bank AL Habib (20 points) and Indus Motor Company (17 points).

Foreign sales continued this week at $ 9.5 million, compared to a net sale of $ 4.9 million last week. The sale was seen in commercial banks ($ 4.2 million) and fertilizers ($ 3 million). Domestically, significant purchases were reported by development banks / financial institutions ($ 3.2 million) and businesses ($ 2.5 million).

Among the other big news of the week; HBL intended to acquire Silkbank, government approved Rs 457 billion for PIA restructuring plan, UBL, NIFT signed agreement to enable digital payments through NIFTePay and SBP reserves exceeded $ 16 billion .

Posted in The Express Tribune on April 11, 2021.

