Build a new royal yacht in honor of Prince Philip, said Boris Johnson

There is already a petition of 5,000 people for a statue to be erected in his honor

The death of the country’s oldest consort at 99 was announced on Friday

Prince Philip sailed 70,000 miles on the last yacht Britannia before her decommissioning in 1997

MPs and businessmen have suggested appointing the late Duke of Edinburgh

Boris Johnson has been urged to consider sanctioning the successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia as a memorial to the Duke of Edinburgh, it emerged last night.

Politicians and business leaders have called for the ship to be built to serve as a sister ship for the Queen Elizabeth and Prince of Wales aircraft carriers.

Prince Philip, who died at Windsor Castle on Friday at the age of 99, served in the Royal Navy during World War II and was the Lord High Admiral at the time of his death.

It traveled 70,000 miles on Britannia, including on two trips around the world, before being decommissioned in 1997.

Philip was also instrumental in commissioning and designing the original yacht in the 1950s.

Boris Johnson has been urged to consider sanctioning a successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia as a memorial to the Duke of Edinburgh. Pictured: The Queen and Prince Philip leave the Royal Yacht Britannia for the last time in Portsmouth where she was paid in 1997

Philip traveled 70,000 miles on Britannia, including on two trips around the world, before his decommissioning in 1997.

Calls for a replacement have been made several times before, but MPs now believe making the ship a memorial to the Duke would make it more appropriate.

A Cabinet ministry said Sunday Telegraph that the ship could receive support if it overtook a hospital ship or training ship while serving the Royal Family.

They said: ‘To have a symbol of the nation that can travel the world, be used by the royal family and have another sane purpose, like helping young people, is a better program. It could also be a flagship for reinvigorated British shipbuilding.

They added that an announcement on such a ship, which would cost around 190 million, could be linked to the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee next year.

Calls for a replacement have been made several times before, but MPs now believe making the ship a memorial to the Duke would make it more appropriate.

No. 10 sources cautiously welcomed the successor proposal, saying it was a “ good idea ” but that they should consider the country’s broader shipbuilding plans first.

Tory MP Craig MacKinlay, who coordinates a Westminster group’s backing plans for a new yacht, told the newspaper: ‘The towering figure who was the Duke of Edinburgh deserves a permanent tribute for his support for the country, to the Commonwealth and the Queen. ‘

Jake Berry, chairman of the Nordic Research Group of Conservative MPs, said: ‘The Duke of Edinburgh was well known for his love of Britannia, it is a fitting tribute to now create a new royal yacht named The Duke of Edinburgh in her memory and for the Queen.

Philip died at Windsor Castle on Friday, with the Queen at his bedside

Britons have now docked in Edinburgh, where it is one of the UK’s most popular tourist attractions.

A secret naval plan for a 100 million euro replacement has been drawn up by the Navy Staff and approved by representatives of the Royal Family, but the Labor government has refused to pay for it.

Writing about the decision to decommission the ship, Philip said in 2003 that it “ signaled the end of an unbroken line of Royal Yachts dating back to the reign of King Charles II ”.

There have also been calls for Philip to receive a statue in London in recognition of his ‘great personal dedication and support to Her Majesty The Queen’.

A petition on Change.org has already attracted nearly 6,000 signatures.