Pelalawan, Riau land dispute case catches Jokowi’s attention, palace said





PEKANBARU, KOMPAS.com – Case land dispute in Pangkalan Gondai village, Langgam district, Pelalawan Regency, Riau, drew the attention of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) solve. Now, the settlement of the case has been agreed and will be managed by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (KLHK). This was mentioned by Deputy II of the Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP), Abetnego Tarigan during the confirmation Kompas.com, Sunday (04/11/2021). “It has been agreed that the settlement will be managed by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry,” Abetnego said. Also read: Citizens in Jokowi: If you already get an SK, why is heavy equipment still on our land? The agreement, he added, followed a meeting between ministries and institutions, including the Riau prosecutor’s office and the Riau police chief. Meanwhile, President Moeldoko’s chief of staff sent a letter to the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo and to the TNI commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto. In their content, they were asked to protect oil palm planters in Pangkalan Gondai village, Pelalawan Regency, Riau province. In letter number B-21 / KSK / 03/2021 dated March 12, 2021, Moeldoko called on senior TNI and Polri officials to resolve the issue of the conflict between the community and agrarian businesses. According to Abetnego, President Jokowi Pay special attention to the case of farmer conflict with PT Nusa Wana Raya (NWR). The 1,074 hectare oil palm plantation owned by 537 heads of household has been managed by residents for 22 years. Also read: Jokowi threatens to withdraw social forestry certificate if land is not managed

