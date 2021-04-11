Wave of Islamization transforming churches into mosques in the West

A disturbing wave of Islamization continues in Western countries, including Britain, Canada, Australia and the United States. African-Arab sources are providing hundreds of millions of dollars to Muslim groups in the west to buy churches and convert them into mosques, while local authorities and Christian rights groups maintain a surprising silence. According to reports, only in Canada, in the past 20 years, dozens of churches have been converted into mosques, while Canadian Muslims regard these cases as a sign of Islamic conquest.

In Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ notoriety of converting the Hagia Sophia into a mosque has already caught the attention of the international community, while these concerns have had no impact on neo-Sultan Erdogan, who always dreams of reviving the Ottoman Caliphate and world under its domination. Hagia Sophia [also known as Hagia Sofia] in Istanbul, Turkey was a church built by the Byzantine Empire, which was forcibly transformed into a mosque by the Ottomans.

Wembley Central Mosque in north-west London was a church, which was later bought by Muslims and turned into a mosque.

In Canada, a church at 56 Boustead Avenue in Toronto has been converted into the Jamil Mosque.

In 2012, the old Lincoln Road United Church was sold and the historic building that was erected 100 years ago for Protestant Christians will now serve the Windsors Muslim community. The church has been transformed into a mosque and a madrassa [Koranic school] and named Masjid Noor Ul Islam Madressa and Windsor Cultural Center.

Lincoln Road United Church, built in 1915 as a Methodist Church, was sold in February 2012 for less than US $ 500,000, far less than the United Church’s original asking price of 895,000 US $. Commenting on the sale, Ross Mitton, chairman of the United Church’s Essex Rectory finance and property committee, told reporters: ‘It was very sad when we closed but our resources were dwindling and the congregation was getting older and smaller in size. Sadly there just wasn’t enough of the next generation and I’m talking about 60 years taking up the posts (of church director). So he had to close.

Prior to purchasing the church and expanding its area, the Masjid Noor Ul Islam Madressa and Cultural Center of Windsor, which was established in 1983 was a longtime neighbor of the church, and operated in a cramped house in the 700 block of Lincoln Road for years.

According to statistics, the Muslim population of Windsor and Essex County has grown rapidly, as has the Muslim population in other parts of the country.

Windsor’s first mosque was opened in a house on Wellington Road in 1960. The Dominion and Northwood Mosque, now the largest areas, began in 1969 and expanded in 1993.

According to Statistics Canada, in 1991, Windsor’s Christian population was approximately 167,000, the Muslim population of 3,400, and the number of people who reported no religious affiliation was 15,000. In 2011 (according to the latest national survey on households), the Christian population of Windsors was 144,000, the Muslim population 14,000, and those who indicated no religion 42,000.

The trend towards the closure of Christian churches and the transformation into mosques is very alarming. In Windsoralone, until 2015, the closures include: Assumption, Our Lady of the Rosary, Saint-Barnabé, Sainte-Rose, Saint-Annes, Christ the King and others.

According to Churchleadership.org, about 4,000 churches close each year in the United States, compared with perhaps 1,000 that start.

Growing Muslim Population in Chatham

The Chatham Islamic Center opened a new building in the former St. James Presbyterian Church in February 2021. According to sources, community leaders had to buy the church and convert it into a mosque because of the size of Chatham’s Muslim community. is growing very quickly.

Since a segment of the Muslim population began moving from Toronto to Chatham, the size of the community has continued to grow from tens to hundreds and now thousands.

In 2019, a former church in the Canadian city of Surrey, British Columbia, which was established in 1947, was sold and turned into a mosque.

Al Mustafa International Universitybought the church for $ 1 million from its board after deciding to sell the property. They cited the shortage of enough worshipers from 200 to barely dozens. Muslims and Indian Sikhs rushed to buy the property and Muslims won the offer.

In 2012, a church in Germany was bought by Muslims and turned into a mosque. It was purchased by the Al Nour Islamic Center in Hamburg, Germany, and converted into a mosque to accommodate the 2,000 Al Nour worshipers.

According to a 2015 report by the Media and Information Service for Religious Studies of Germany, there were around four million Muslims in the country, although by some estimates only half were practicing. By now, the size of the Muslim population must have increased significantly. This means that Muslims make up more than 5% of the German population.

The number of Christians in Germany has been declining since the 1990s, while those who do not profess any religion have grown to over 27 million. On July 17, 2015, the Assembly of Roman Catholic Bishops of Germany announced that nearly 218,000 Germans had left their church in 2014 alone, the biggest annual loss since at least 1990.

Conclusion

As the Muslim population grows in Western countries and as churches are gradually converted into mosques over the next five decades, Muslims will not only become dominant in society, but they will also have significant control over the country’s politics. This means that the western nations are gradually being turned away by Islam. Can this trend be stopped? The unfortunate answer is no. One of the main reasons is monetary power. Muslim charities generously donate hundreds of millions of dollars for the construction of mosques and Islamic establishments around the world. They also buy secular media in Western countries and around the world. This Ramadan, for example, the amount of zakat [Muslim charity] collected worldwide will exceed US $ 50 billion. And much of that money will be spent to further expand the influence of Islam.

