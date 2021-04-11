Lockdown changes: everything you can and can’t do from tomorrow in England

Pubs, shops and gymnasiums will reopen from tomorrow as England move to the second stage of the roadmap to emerge from the lockout.

Announcing the changes last Monday, Boris Johnson said the easing of the lockdown was “fully justified” but urged the public not to be complacent.

Unlocking means a rush for beer gardens, as thirsty punters reserve tables for their first pub pints in months.

And those who are desperate to have their shaggy locking mops chopped up will have a chance, as hairdressers and beauty salons open their doors once again.

The prime minister said he does not believe changes to the rollout of vaccines to under 30s in light of the incredibly rare blood clots will affect the timing of the restrictions.

He said: I don’t think what I’ve seen leads me to assume that we will need to change the roadmap or move away from it in any way. “

Here’s what you need to know about the lockout rule changes and what you can and can’t do as of Monday.

What can you do from Monday?



As of April 12, the following facilities will reopen:

Non-essential retail

Open-air hospitality – including beer bars

Personal care facilities such as hairdressers and nail salons

Public buildings, including libraries and community centers

Indoor leisure facilities such as gymnasiums (but only for use by individuals or family groups)

Most outdoor attractions, including zoos, theme parks, and drive-in theaters

Self-contained dwellings such as campsites and vacation rentals, where indoor facilities are not shared with other households

And:

Parent and child groups of up to 15 people (not including children under five) can restart indoors.

The number of visitors to nursing homes will also drop to two per resident.

All children will be able to attend any indoor children’s activity, including sports – although the soft play facilities will remain closed until stage 3.

Do I always order a “hearty meal” for a drink in a beer garden?

The reception establishments will be able to open for the external service, without obligation to serve a copious meal with alcohol, nor of curfew.

But the obligation to eat and drink while seated will remain – including when ordering.

And social contact rules will continue to apply, with outdoor gatherings still limited to 6 people or 2 households.

Will the rules on weddings and funerals change?

Weddings, outdoor receptions and commemorative events, including revivals, will now be able to take place with up to 15 participants.

The limit of participants in a funeral will remain at 30.

What can you still not do?



You can’t have social gatherings indoors with people outside of your household or bubble. This will only be allowed from May 17th at the earliest.

Pubs, restaurants and other hospitality services will always be outside and only with table service.

Travel abroad is still illegal, with a few exceptions.

Overnight stays are only available in self-contained accommodation – so vacation rentals are acceptable, but hotels and B & Bs are still not available.

Nightclubs, soft games, saunas and steam rooms are still down.

And aside from the Covid certification pilot programs, in-person entertainment, such as sporting events, theater, comedy clubs and concerts, is still not making a return.

What stage of the roadmap are we at – and what is still to come?



The roadmap has four stages with dates attached – but each stage will be guided by data rather than dates.

Thus, the roadmap dates are not earlier than the dates and could be subject to change if the data points in the wrong direction.

There will be a minimum of five weeks between each step – four to see the impact of the changes, then seven days’ notice for businesses and citizens.

The lifting of restrictions across England will happen evenly at the same time – there is no return to the tier system until Christmas.

The first stage, split into two dates in March, saw most schools reopen and the return of the rule of six – where six people or two households can end up outside.

From Monday, feel good about the second step, with the changes explained above.

The third stage is scheduled for May 17 and should see most of the limits on outdoor gatherings unlocked.

Indoor mixing will again be allowed – but subject to restrictions.

The overnight stays will be unlocked in the third stage, as will the interior hospitality.

And his hoped-for overseas trips will begin unlocking from May 17, subject to a traffic light system that includes quarantine and testing measures.

In the fourth step – expected after June 21, the government hopes to remove all legal limits on social contact – although some guidance on social distancing may remain.

And he hopes the remaining closed parts of the economy – like nightclubs, small concerts, and large mass events – will begin.