Politics
4th Ethnosport Forum kicks off online in Istanbul
The fourth Ethnosport Forum started with participants from over 60 countries, including state officials, federation representatives and academics.
“I think holding such a forum at a time when humanity is battling the coronavirus pandemic is extremely relevant. Due to the pandemic, we have seen the importance of not only healthy living, but also solidarity, sharing and traditional values ”. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said by video message during an online forum, hosted by the World Confederation of Ethnosport (WEC) in a hybrid format under the motto “The Renaissance of Traditional Sports”.
“Throughout this process, we have once again realized that we are one big human family sharing grief and fate, regardless of language, religion, race or region,” Erdogan added. .
Erdogan pointed out that the pandemic has exposed the dilemmas of a rigid and coercive popular culture as well as injustices between countries.
“The widespread mentality, which praises individualism while ignoring spirituality and disregarding traditional values, has exacerbated the problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
“In fact, we have seen a gradual increase in the interest of young people in sport in our country over the past year,” he said, noting that traditional sports, as well as culture and values that they represent, will be more important in the world. which will be reshaped following the pandemic.
By nurturing this interest, they are determined to support efforts to further disseminate our ancestral sports, Erdogan added.
He added that the discussions that will take place in the framework of this important forum, which is being held with the participation of more than 60 countries, will hopefully support and guide people in this struggle.
“Digitization has always been on our agenda”
World Confederation of Ethnosport (WEC) President Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan delivered an opening speech at the forum which is being held for the fourth time.
“Although we have distances between us, we are all together with the idea of relaunching traditional sports. And that is what unites us here,” he said.
“Digitization has always been on our agenda because, as we try to revive traditional sports, we have to pass on traditional sports and games, especially to the younger generations and if you want to connect with our younger generation, our children, you have to use digital facilities, you have to use games, you have to use the internet and social media, ”he added.
Erdogan stressed that “ this pandemic has forced us to use the digital facilities to organize such a forum, urging all participants to really try to take this opportunity to express their opinions and discuss the issues so that the conclusion of this forum is beneficial from now on. at.”
Representatives of the state, representatives of federations, academics from over 60 countries and 19 representatives of companies that have maintained their WEC-related activities will attend the event online.
Participants will be able to follow the forum in six different languages on digital stages specially prepared for them. The event will last for one day and will take its place among the pioneering works in the world in terms of the diversity of participants.
The forum is held with participants from all over the world at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Istanbul.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]