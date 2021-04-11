Envoy praises the warm ties between Brunei and China »Borneo Bulletin Online





James kon Brunei Darussalam and the People’s Republic of China have enjoyed a long history of friendly exchanges and good relations for 30 years, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Brunei Darussalam Yu Hong said at the award ceremony. logo design competition prize for the 30e anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations at the International Convention Center on Saturday. “On September 30, 1991, our two countries formally established diplomatic relations, heralding a new chapter in bilateral friendship. Jalan Ong Sum Ping in Bandar Seri Begawan and the King of Boni’s Tomb in Nanjing, China, bear witness to the long history of friendly interactions between our two countries, ”said the Ambassador. Yu Hong added that Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ visit to Brunei in 2018 enhanced bilateral relations in a strategic cooperative partnership with the leaders of the two countries who have paved the way for the development of bilateral relations from a strategic point of view. Brunei and China signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Belt and Road Cooperation and Cooperation Plan, which has helped increase bilateral economic and trade volume – from USD 719 million in 2016 to USD 1.91 billion in 2020. Bilateral cooperation increased to 72.5% in 2020, ranking Brunei as the number one ASEAN member state. China’s investments in the country cover a multitude of areas, contributing to downstream oil and gas industries, improving the efficiency of port operations, increasing local employment and contributing to Bruneis’ efforts to achieve economic diversification, Brunei digital and a healthy Brunei. “Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the two countries have supported each other through effective cooperation. While most countries faced severe vaccine shortages, China donated vaccines to Brunei despite its own strong domestic demand, which fully reflects the solidarity and friendship among nations in sharing happiness and misfortune, ”said Yu Hong. Mark the 30e anniversary of China-ASEAN dialogue relations, Yu Hong said, “As Brunei assumes the presidency of ASEAN, China-Brunei relations are at a new historic starting point. Taking the opportunity of the Double 30 celebrations, we will promote synergies between China’s long-term goals through the year 2035 and Brunei Vision 2035, developing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. “ The Permanent Secretary (Politics and International Organizations) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pengiran Norhashimah binti Pengiran Mohd Hassan echoed the ambassador by declaring: “This deep and long-standing historical bond (between the two nations) has paved the way for close friendship and warm bonds between our people today. “Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, we have witnessed the revolution, including active exchanges at the leadership level, an increase in bilateral trade and economic cooperation, improved connectivity and the growth of international exchanges. people to people. With all that we have accomplished, I am confident that our ties will continue to strengthen in the years to come, ”said Pengiran Norhashimah. Logo contest winner Mohammad Aliff bin Haji Awang Madial received a Huawei laptop while second place winner Izzatun Nabilah binti Khairul Saffarani received a Huawei tablet. Felix Lee Zhen Yang who finished third received a Huawei tablet while his second entry was chosen fifth best. Khairunnabihah binti Abu Hassan finished fourth and received a Huawei smartwatch. Sixteen finalists received prizes for the competition, which drew 64 people with 86 logo entries. Yu Hong, Pengiran Norhashimah and the Permanent Secretary (Community and Culture) of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports Hajah Nor Ashikin binti Haji Johari presented the awards. Also in attendance were Legislative Council Member Yang Berhormat Ong Tiong Oh and prominent figures from the Chinese community.

