Legendary NFL running back contemplates US Senate race





U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Marine One before leaving the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 13, 2020. – Trump travels to New Orleans to attend the playoffs of the national college football championship. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Many professional athletes have become involved in politics in recent years. But a legendary running back could become the most prominent former pro to reach the Senate chamber.

Former running back Herschel Walker, former Heisman Trophy carrier, plans to run for the US Senate in Georgia in 2022, according to CNN’s Manu Raju. Former President Donald Trump has openly encouraged Walker to run.

Walker’s opponent is said to be incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, who won a special Senate election in Georgia earlier this year. Warnock defeated incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler in the hotly contested election.

Herschel Walker has made strides in politics since 2014. He has endorsed several candidates for election in Georgia and was appointed co-chair of the Presidential Council on Sport, Fitness and Nutrition in 2018.

Most notably, Walker gave a speech endorsing President Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Herschel Walker, who had been encouraged by Trump to run for the Senate in Georgia and resides in Texas, said on Fox that he was considering a 2022 offer against Warnock.

Herschel Walker’s relationship with the former president dates back decades. He played for Trump-owned New Jersey General in the now defunct USFL from 1983 to 1985.

Herschel Walker is a legend in the state of Georgia, having led the Bulldogs to three consecutive SEC titles and a national championship during his run with the team. If there’s one athlete in the state who could possibly win an election with limited political experience, it’s him.

Will Herschel Walker run for the Senate in 2022? Can he win the election outright?

