Politico-military link prolongs endemic corruption in Pakistan





Transparency International has calculated that every government in Pakistan, regardless of party, has caused losses amounting to trillions of Pakistani rupees due to corruption, tax evasion and bad governance.

The February 2021 report by Transparency International, a Berlin-based non-governmental organization with a global anti-corruption program, ranked Pakistan very low 124 out of 180 countries on the corruption index. The institution uses a scale of zero to 100 to rank nations, zero being very corrupt and 100 being very clean. Pakistan’s current index stands at 32, a niche below the previous rating of 31. At the lowest level were the judiciary and the police, indicating a terrible degree of nepotism and fascism in the country. democratic country. The other departments mentioned as very corrupt are the Tax Department; Customs; The contracting departments and the land administration which are supposed to be one on one with the powerful land mafia in the country.

It is well known that Imran Khan had been propelled to the post of Prime Minister thanks to the trick that the Pakistani army had devised in his name. Regardless, politically, he had run his campaign on the promise of eradicating corruption from the country. “The reason we are in politics is to break the grip of these two parties [PPP and PML (Nawaz)] who looted this country, “Khan said during his election campaign. Transparency International’s recent report keeps its promise and says he has let his people down. go after the” thieves. “He even set up a high-level committee to investigate the huge debts incurred over the past 10 years and arrested several key politicians in corruption cases. However, nothing concrete has come out of its very promising promises. Pakistan is special. It is unique to see most of her prime ministers charged with corruption. Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gilani are the names that feature prominently. While Benazir Bhutto has died, her husband Asif Ali Zardari spent 13 years in prison for corruption; Nawaz Sharif continues to remain in exile as he is wanted in Pakistan to face corruption charges The ill-gotten wealth of the Bhutto and Sharif families is well known and well documented; it is relevant here to look at the corrupt career of Yousaf Raza Gilani. His wife, Fauzia Gilani, has filed lawsuits against her for receiving loans of millions of rupees from major Pakistani banks like the Agricultural Development Bank for mega-corporations owned by the Gilani family. None of the loans were repaid to the banks. Despite this, Gilani is now an elected senator and opposition leader in the Senate of Pakistan. There can be no better example of how corruption thrives in Pakistani politicians. The chances of Imran Khan being exposed in a corruption network are indeed very high. The media in Pakistan may not be free, but they are very courageous. He has consistently exposed various instances of corruption during the terms of all governments. The exhibition includes cases of bribery and corruption in state-owned enterprises. Unfortunately, corruption is so badly entrenched in the country that nothing makes a difference there. Any article on corruption in Pakistan would not be complete without a mention of the Pakistani military. Transparency International included the military in the investigation for the first time, but classified it as the least corrupt; it is a mistake. The point is, all corruption in Pakistan only flows after the military’s tacit approval. Pakistan is probably the only democracy where the military approves its own budget with increases made without civilian oversight. Once its massive needs are met, there is only a mouthful of bread left in the country. Officials from the military and institutions like Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) are known to engage in illegal activities such as cross-border smuggling, collecting illegal tolls at military checkpoints, illegally collecting funds from private companies and the extortion of landowners. book called “Military Inc” written by a brave Pakistani author, Dr Ayesha Siddiqa, over ten years ago. Dr Siddiqa estimated the Pakistani military’s business ventures at USD 10 billion. She spoke of retired and serving officers running industrial conglomerates for the military that make almost everything from cement to cornflakes. She estimated that for this venture, the Pakistani military has about 12 million acres of public land. Recently, another example of the deep corruption that prevails in the Pakistani military has come to light. This is the case of Lieutenant General Asim Bajwa who after his retirement served as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting and also Chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPEC). Exposure to his corrupt practices came from Ahmed Noorani, a well-known investigative journalist from Pakistan who operates a well-known website www.factsfocus.com. In an article titled “Bajwa Family Business Empire has grown in four countries in line with Asim Bajwa’s rise to power,” uploaded to the aforementioned website on August 27, 2020, Noorani gave full details of the Bajwa empire which now encompasses 99 companies and has massive real estate holdings under the parent company Bajco Group. The company’s capital embedment is estimated at $ 52.2 million with real estate assets in the United States alone at $ 14.5 million. Transparency International has calculated that every government in Pakistan, regardless of party, has caused losses amounting to trillions of Pakistani rupees due to corruption, tax evasion and poor governance. Adil Gillani, advisor to Transparency International Pakistan, observed that if Pakistan controls the threat of corruption and ensures good governance, it will not need a single penny from the outside world. the politico-army link. The best recourse is to control the army from which all the corruption stems. At the same time, there is a need to ensure transparency of governance. Is there anyone in Pakistan who can take these essential and difficult steps now that Imran Khan has not?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos