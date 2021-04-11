Industry Minister optimistic about strengthening German-Indonesian relations in the industrial sector

Journalist: Dimas Andi | Editor: Handoyo.

KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. Indonesia becomes official partner country Hannover Messe 2021: digital edition to be held from April 12 to 16, 2021. This strategic opportunity cannot be separated from the cooperation that exists between Indonesia and Germany.

Germany is one of Indonesia’s most important economic partners in Europe. Diplomatic relations between the two countries have existed since 1952, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said in a press release on the website of the Ministry of Industry on Saturday (10/4).

He also compared Indonesia and Germany to the twin figures of the Nakula-Sadewa puppet in the implementation of the Hannover Messe 2021: Digital Edition. These two figures represent the twin countries, Indonesia and Germany, which actively collaborate in a close and comprehensive manner.

This character also symbolizes great cooperation. They are also highly intellectual characters and, last but not least, they are good at archery, he explained.

The Minister of Industry is optimistic that strengthening synergy between Indonesia and Germany, especially in the industrial sector, will boost the current national economic recovery amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the means of collaboration between the two countries is the Hannover Messe, which is a world famous industrial technology exhibition.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Indonesia is again trusted to be the country’s official partner at the event.

The hope is that conditions in 2023 will return to normal so that the exhibition can be held in Hanover. “This is the result of strong diplomatic relations, and of course the result of hard work by all parties, such as the Foreign Ministry through the Indonesian Ambassador to Germany,” Agus said.

The plan is that the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will open live at the opening of the Hannover Messe 2021 digital edition on April 12, 2021.

In the series of opening events there will also be signatories Joint Declaration of Intent between the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany on the Bilateral Dialogue on Quality Infrastructure (JDoI quality infrastructure).

We hope that this cooperation can further facilitate economic relations between the two countries and reduce the technical obstacles that have been encountered so far, said Agus.

He added that bilateral relations between the two countries were getting stronger and stronger with the momentum of the official visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, to Berlin on April 17-18, 2016. President Jokowi and Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries through three priority areas of cooperation.

First, cooperation in vocational education (vocational technical training). Second, cooperation on renewable energies (renewable energy). Third, cooperation in the maritime sector for the state needs and national interests of Indonesia-Germany in the future.

Thus, not only in the sectors of trade, investment and industry, but the synergy between the two countries will also affect the dimensions of sustainable development. (sustainable development). In fact, cooperation to create competent human resources through vocational education, Agus explained.

Cooperation in vocational education between the Ministry of Industry and Germany is placed under the aegis of cooperation Sustainable economic development through technical and vocational education and training (SED-TVET) which aims to improve the quality of vocational education in Indonesia and the level of absorption of graduates into the industrial sector.

The teaching units of the Ministry of Industry which have received support under the SED-TVET collaboration include four vocational schools, namely the Polytechnic Bandung STTT, the Polytechnic Bogor AKA, the Polytechnic Yogyakarta ATK and ATI Makassar Polytechnic. In addition, this support also targets four vocational high schools (SMK), such as Bogor-SMK-SMAK, Pontianak-SMK-SMTI, Makassar-SMAK-SMAK and Makassar-SMTI SMK.

Currently, there are around 252 German investment projects in Indonesia worth around US $ 128 million. The German investment project in Indonesia is still dominated by the repair sectors of commerce and education, hotels and restaurants, basic metallurgical industry, metal products, machinery and electronics, as well as the basic chemical, chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

