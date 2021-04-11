Modis’ vaccination plans may fall apart if he does not come to terms with the manufacturers

While Poonawalla has spoken of finding alternative funding sources if necessary, he appeared to indicate his preference for the government to provide that amount as a grant.

Adar Poonawalla can surely afford Rs 3,000 crore, why is he begging the government for that? With a few exceptions, this was mostly the response to the interview the CEO of the Serum Institute gave to CNBC-TV18 a few days ago (https://bit.ly/3ge9sif) where he argued that the only way India could speed up production of vaccines for Covid would be to move existing production lines to them and the cost of it, in the case of Serum Institute it estimated would be around Rs 3,000 crore . While Poonawalla has spoken of finding alternative funding sources if necessary, he appeared to indicate his preference for the government to provide that amount as a grant.

Besides the fact that it is not the job of the Poonawallas to provide enough vaccine for India that is the job of the governments, the government putting pressure on the vaccine producers has become even more critical for another reason, and it is the low level of effectiveness of vaccines in the fight against some. new variants discovered. The exact spread of the new variants, at least so far, is not entirely clear because the sequencing of the genome of the virus has not been done sufficiently.

While some vaccines, both in India and abroad are able to treat mutations like those in the UK, they are less effective against the South African vaccine; in fact, the Serum Institute just refunded money to South Africa after the government found that the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine in India did not work against the South African variant. What has complicated matters much more is what is now known as the Indian or double mutant variant which, it turns out (https://bbc.in/3wPilEO) has similar characteristics to the South African variants. and Brazilian and also a strain called the California variant.

While the government has so far been unable to say whether the new mutants explain the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, 736 cases have been found of the British strain, 34 with the strain South African and one with the Brazilian. strain. And according to a government press release (https://bit.ly/3mDKji7) 15-20% of the samples that were genome-sequenced in Maharashtra, a total of 10,787 samples were tested across the country show the double mutation and such mutations confer immune escape and increased infectivity. Unfortunately, at least so far, the government has not been able to give a conclusive conclusion on the effectiveness of Covishield or Covaxin made by Bharat Biotech on these variants.

The possibility of increased infectivity from the new strains may, it is likely, explain the sudden surge across the country; Aside from, of course, year-long covid fatigue, the openness of the economy, massive election rallies in various states over the past few months, and big festival celebrations like kumbh etc. partners in the fight, prominent ministers like Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar have not shied away from disparaging Maharashtra’s local government, although it There are several states run by the BJP where infections are also increasing and both have tested and vaccinated less than Maharashtra.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to worry about how he is going to work with states if his colleagues are to behave the way they are, he has to worry more about the consequences of his vaccine strategy so far. While the United States has donated up to $ 13 billion (https://bit.ly/2OFeQzt) to support vaccine development, manufacture and distribution, $ 2.1 billion for Sanofi’s R&D -GlaxoSmithKlines and $ 1 billion for Moderna, the UK appointed a venture capitalist to head its Vaccine Working Group (https://bit.ly/3s3evnK) and Kate Binghams’ strategy was to place many high-risk bets by ordering several promising vaccine candidates early at the same time. In total, the VTF purchased doses from seven different candidates, in four different types of developmental processes. Some of these processes had never been approved. While the US and UK have so far vaccinated around half of their populations, compared to just 7% for India, the main ingredient in their success has been to help reduce the risk for manufacturers. potential, either through advance orders or directly. and, generously, by funding R&D.

Not only did India, unfortunately, not spend large sums to fund research or help finance manufacturing, but it drove prices down far below what manufacturers were looking for and, in the case of the Serum Institute, attempts have been made to slow down exports. the company was legally obliged to do so since it was one of the conditions of the contract which allowed it to produce the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine; This is why AstraZeneca even sent Serum Institute a formal notice for non-compliance with its obligations.

If the vaccination effort were a one-off affair, it might not matter, even if it speaks poorly of the business environment in the country. The government refuses, for example, to honor a global arbitration award in favor of Cairn Energy, which has played a major role in increasing India’s oil production, but since Cairn sold to Vedanta, it is no longer essential for the country’s energy security; and Vodafones India Venture is in desperate need of the government’s help, so there is little it can do about the government’s refusal to accept the global arbitration award in its favor either.

But if the current batch of vaccines is not going to be effective against the new major strains, the government must continue to work with manufacturers to find new solutions; indeed, a partnership approach is also needed to increase production to levels the country desperately needs because, while it is not clear whether they work for new variants, there is no doubt that they will work for new variants. reduce both the spread and the intensity of traditional Covid. strains.

In such a situation where vaccine makers have to keep investing in R&D and building new capacity, would they also be willing to help if the government is seen as hostile? even more in the case of AstraZeneca which is not even an Indian company. The answer is obvious, so the sooner the Prime Minister recalibrates his government’s approach, the better. Test-trail-treatment is important, but vaccination is the only long-term solution to a problem that can last for years and, aside from the deaths it has caused, has already cost us millions of jobs.