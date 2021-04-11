Why this NJ congressman continues to vote against big sponsored bills





When the United States House passed sweeping ethics legislation in March 2019 to expand voter registration, require presidential candidates to publish their tax returns, end partisan gerrymandering, and match small donations to the candidates, New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew co-sponsored the bill and voted yes.

This reform bill will clean up corruption in Washington, restore our democracy and promote two-party politics, Van Drew said at the time. We must restore our democracy to government of the people, by the people and for the people.

When the House passed a nearly identical bill last month after the first failed in the Senate, Van Drew voted no.

We have been warned for years of the rise of socialism, Van Drew said in the House. Here it is served on a platter, using your money to pay for politicians’ campaigns.

This bill puts responsibility for our state elections and how those elections are conducted in Washington, DC.

The bill had not changed. Van Drews’ views on this, as well as his party affiliation. He was a co-sponsor when he was a Democrat and vehemently opposed it after changing parties to become a Republican.

Van Drew, who represents the 2nd Congressional District of New Jerseys, also reversed his course on legislation to expand background checks for gun purchases, to allow dreamers to stay in the country legally, and to ban discrimination against LGBTQ Americans.

These were among the top legislative priorities of the new Democratic House majority in 2019, and Van Drew co-sponsored each of them.

There is a difference between the bills you vote on and the bills you co-sponsor, said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

Sometimes you have to take one for the team and vote for a bill that you might not quite agree with. But that’s another story when you co-sponsor a bill. If the congressman is a cosponsor, he felt at that point that this is what his district wants and that it was good policy for him personally. You really wonder what has happened since.

Van Drew, who changed parties after refusing to vote for President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, did not respond to a dozen requests for comment in two weeks.

Even after joining Republicans and being feted by Trump at a rally in Wildwood, Van Drew still declared his independence from his new colleagues. He has strayed from the GOP party line in 2020 more often than any Republican in the House except Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., And Chris Smith, R-4th Dist.

Even this year, Van Drew was one of only three Republicans (Smith and Fitzpatrick were the others) to co-sponsor legislation to ensure equal pay for women. In 2019, Van Drew co-sponsored the bill as a Democrat and Smith was the only GOP lawmaker named on the legislation.

But his district of southern Jersey was one of only two in the state where Trump received more than 50% of the vote (Smiths was the other). It helped him fend off a well-funded challenge from educator Amy Kennedy of the iconic Democratic political family in one of the hottest congressional races in the country.

After the election, Van Drew joined the failed efforts of a majority of House Republicans and backed Trumps’ false allegations of electoral fraud by asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject millions of votes. and annul the presidential election, then voting to reject state certification. Election votes cast for Joe Biden on Jan.6 after Trump supporters’ insurgency on Capitol Hill (Smith opposed both efforts).

He’s clearly putting the party first, which he sees as a way to keep his seat, said Ashley Koning, assistant research professor and director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling at Rutgers University.

Perhaps he decided the district had become more conservative, more Republican and more deceptive, Froonjian said.

Republicans praised Van Drew, while GOP executive director Tom Szymanski praised the exceptional job he does in the fight for families and small businesses in South Jersey.

Everything Van Drew does seems to work, political observers have said. When the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced its initial slate of House Republicans it hopes to oust in 2022 last week, Van Drews’ name was missing.

House Democrats know they can’t beat Jeff Van Drew, Republican National Congressional Committee spokesperson Samantha Bullock said.

New Jersey State Democrats saw it differently.

It’s no surprise that Jeff Van Drew has continued to sell his constituents by reversing his positions on these crucial issues to curry favor with the far right, the QAnon wing of the Republican Party with which he aligns himself with. increasingly, said Democratic state spokesperson Philip Swibinski. .

It’s the same old story with Van Drew, he only cares about himself and his own political opportunism, and New Jersey Democrats are working hard to expose him for the fraud he is and defeat him in 2022. .

Republican consultant Mike DuHaime said Van Drews votes on specific bills might not matter to voters represented for decades in Trenton and Washington.

He clearly has his own brand, DuHaime said. He won quite comfortably. All the guy does is win, whatever the party. Given the slim majority of Democrats in Congress, I’m not surprised they don’t want to waste money on a guy who has proven that no party can beat him in the general election.

