Prime Minister Imran to hold ECOSOC Forum on Financing for Development on Monday – Pakistan





Posted April 11, 2021 10:10 PM

The Forum will be held from April 12-15, 2021 under the Pakistani Presidency of ECOSOC.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the opening statement tomorrow at the Economic and Social Council’s Forum on Financing for Development.

The objective of the Forum is to mobilize adequate financial support to enable developing countries to recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic and to achieve the sustainable development goals and climate objectives.

The special high-level segment of the ECOSOC Forum is being held in response to a decision of the United Nations General Assembly.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been at the forefront of international efforts to provide developing countries with the fiscal space and liquidity needed to respond to the current Covid-induced economic recession.

The Prime Minister advanced the “Global Debt Relief Initiative” for developing countries in April 2020 and in January 2021 he proposed a 5-point financial action plan encompassing debt relief. debt, the creation and redistribution of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) by the IMF. , greater concessional assistance, the mobilization of climate finance and the end of illicit financial flows from developing countries.

In his speech, the Prime Minister will call on the international community to take bold and urgent decisions to address the challenges posed by the Covid crisis, the achievement of sustainable development goals and climate solutions.

The expectations of the FFD Forum are high. Ten Heads of State / Government and 50 Ministers will participate in the special segment, which will be opened by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Forum envisions 6 roundtables around the themes of resilient recovery, recurring debt crises, pandemic response and recovery, liquidity for vulnerable countries and a climate resilient future. The Vice-Chairman of the Planning Commission, Dr Jehanzeb Khan, will also participate as a panelist.

An investment fair is organized virtually on the sidelines of the FfD Forum. Four countries, including Pakistan, will present specific sustainable development projects at the Fair. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will present Pakistan’s investment opportunities and projects to investors at the fair.

The 4-day FfD Forum will be chaired by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram.

