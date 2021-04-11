Swallow 8 Kills, Here Are The Facts Of The East Java Earthquake





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – A 6.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred in East Java province yesterday, Saturday (4/4/2021), has killed up to eight people. In detail, five people died at Lumajang Regency and three other victims at Malang Regency. The head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Disaster Management Data and Information Center Raditya Jati said that on Saturday (10/04/2021), the region of Java, in the south of the Indian Ocean, was shaken by a tectonic earthquake. From the results of the BMKG analysis in the preliminary information, it shows that this earthquake has a magnitude of 6.7, which is then corrected to a magnitude of 6.1.

“Paying attention to the location of the epicenter and the depth of the hypocenter, the earthquake that occurred was a medium-sized earthquake due to subduction activity. Mechanism analysis from the source shows that the earthquake has an upward movement mechanism, “Raditya Jati said in his presentation on Sunday (11/04/2021). According to BNPB data, so far this earthquake has been felt in 32 districts and cities in East Java. In Lumajang, for example, no less than 15 people were injured, 187 homes were declared severely damaged, 326 houses moderately damaged, 148 houses were slightly damaged. Damage also occurred in three units of educational institutions, 14 places of worship and two office units. Meanwhile, in Malang Regency, eight people were slightly injured. Then, 427 houses were badly damaged, 392 other houses were moderately damaged and 878 houses were slightly damaged. Meanwhile, as many as 15 educational institutions were damaged, 30 places of worship and six bridge units were also damaged by the earthquake. Previously, President Joko Widodo instructed his ranks of ministers to immediately take emergency response measures related to the earthquake in East Java. This was forwarded by the president after receiving a report from the head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Doni Monardo. “I also received earlier a report of a retort this morning,” the president said in his statement at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on Sunday (4/11/2021). The Head of State ordered the head of BNPB, the head of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), the Minister of Social Affairs, the Minister of Health, the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing , the TNI commander and the police chief, so that the local government immediately takes emergency measures. In addition, the President also instructed his staff to search and locate the victims crushed by the rubble and immediately treat the injured victims and deal with the effects of the earthquake. “On behalf of the government and the entire population, I express my sincere condolences to the deceased victims,” ​​he added. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (wia)



