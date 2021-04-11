Politics
UNESCO must look at Karabakh without being hypocritical Turkey
Turkey’s communications director said the visit to Aghdam clearly showed the scale of Karabakh’s victory, but was saddened to see the cities in ruins.
Turkey’s communications director said international organizations, especially UNESCO, should look into Karabakh without being hypocritical.
Fahrettin Altun made the remarks during a visit to the Azerbaijani region of Aghdam, liberated from Armenian occupation during the Nagorno-Karabakh war last year. He was accompanied by senior officials and media representatives from member countries of the Turkish Council.
“There has been invasion, barbarism, persecution in this land. Cultural treasures have been destroyed. We see it here with our eyes,” he said.
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyz Minister of Culture Kairat Imanaliev, Head of the Information and Mass Communications Agency of the Uzbek Presidency Asadjon Khodjayev, Kazakh Deputy Minister of information Askhat Oralov and Hungarian State Secretary for Security Policy Peter Sztaray were also present.
Serdar Karagoz, the chairman and managing director of the Anadolu Agency, as well as other media officials were also among those who saw the destruction caused by the Armenians.
The delegation mourns the destruction
Stressing the importance of Azerbaijan’s victory in Nagorno-Karabakh for Azerbaijan, Turkey and the region, Altun said the decades-long occupation ended with the determination of President Ilham Aliyev.
Turkey, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has also supported Azerbaijan’s legitimate struggle, he said.
Altun said the visit to Aghdam showed the scale of the Karabakh victory, but they were saddened to see the cities in ruins.
“Cultural treasures have been destroyed, but the institutions responsible for protecting cultural treasures around the world have remained silent,” he said.
“… These cultural treasures have been completely destroyed to erase the traces of Turkishness and Islam.”
He added: “But they have not succeeded, they will not succeed. Because these lands are the lands of the Turks and of Islam. The cruelty of tyrants and their barbaric policies have found no answer.
He said the true owners of these lands liberated Karabakh, adding that a million Azerbaijani brothers would return to these places with Turkish support.
READ MORE:
Turkey, Russia to start monitoring Karabakh truce from Saturday
Recalling Turkish President Erdogan’s statement regarding regional peace, Altun said: “By ending the occupation here, we have made the peace permanent.”
“We have shown that as real actors in the region, we will never allow such an invasion again … this region will become a center of attraction for the world. We support our Azerbaijani brothers with all our efforts and strength in this regard. “
READ MORE:
Azerbaijan, Armenia swap prisoners after peace deal
‘War crime’
Altun and others also visited the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, which was attacked by missiles by Armenian forces during the conflict last year. Dozens of citizens have been killed and injured as a result.
“It is a war crime, a crime against humanity to murder people, including children, in civilian settlements while people are sleeping,” Altun said.
Six weeks of intense conflict between Baku and Yerevan ended after the signing of an agreement negotiated by Russia on November 10, 2020 to end the fighting and work towards a comprehensive resolution.
During the 44 days of conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several towns and nearly 300 settlements and villages, which have fallen into a dilapidated state since the Armenian invasion in the early 1990s.
Source: AA
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]