UNESCO must look at Karabakh without being hypocritical Turkey

Turkey’s communications director said the visit to Aghdam clearly showed the scale of Karabakh’s victory, but was saddened to see the cities in ruins.

Fahrettin Altun, Communication Director of the Republic of Turkey in Aghdam, Azerbaijan, April 11, 2021. (AA)



Turkey’s communications director said international organizations, especially UNESCO, should look into Karabakh without being hypocritical.

Fahrettin Altun made the remarks during a visit to the Azerbaijani region of Aghdam, liberated from Armenian occupation during the Nagorno-Karabakh war last year. He was accompanied by senior officials and media representatives from member countries of the Turkish Council.

“There has been invasion, barbarism, persecution in this land. Cultural treasures have been destroyed. We see it here with our eyes,” he said.

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyz Minister of Culture Kairat Imanaliev, Head of the Information and Mass Communications Agency of the Uzbek Presidency Asadjon Khodjayev, Kazakh Deputy Minister of information Askhat Oralov and Hungarian State Secretary for Security Policy Peter Sztaray were also present.

Serdar Karagoz, the chairman and managing director of the Anadolu Agency, as well as other media officials were also among those who saw the destruction caused by the Armenians.

“There has been invasion, barbarism, persecution in this land. Cultural treasures have been destroyed. We see it here with our own eyes,” said Turkey’s communications director Fahrettin Altun (second from L). (AA)



The delegation mourns the destruction

Stressing the importance of Azerbaijan’s victory in Nagorno-Karabakh for Azerbaijan, Turkey and the region, Altun said the decades-long occupation ended with the determination of President Ilham Aliyev.

Turkey, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has also supported Azerbaijan’s legitimate struggle, he said.

Turkey’s communications director Fahrettin Altun said the visit to Aghdam clearly showed the scale of Karabakh’s victory, but they were saddened to see the cities in ruins. (AA)



Altun said the visit to Aghdam showed the scale of the Karabakh victory, but they were saddened to see the cities in ruins.

“Cultural treasures have been destroyed, but the institutions responsible for protecting cultural treasures around the world have remained silent,” he said.

“… These cultural treasures have been completely destroyed to erase the traces of Turkishness and Islam.”

He added: “But they have not succeeded, they will not succeed. Because these lands are the lands of the Turks and of Islam. The cruelty of tyrants and their barbaric policies have found no answer.

He said the true owners of these lands liberated Karabakh, adding that a million Azerbaijani brothers would return to these places with Turkish support.

READ MORE:

Turkey, Russia to start monitoring Karabakh truce from Saturday

Recalling Turkish President Erdogans’ statement regarding regional peace, Altun said: By ending the occupation here, we have made the peace permanent. April 11, 2021 (Resul Rehimov / AA)



Recalling Turkish President Erdogan’s statement regarding regional peace, Altun said: “By ending the occupation here, we have made the peace permanent.”

“We have shown that as real actors in the region, we will never allow such an invasion again … this region will become a center of attraction for the world. We support our Azerbaijani brothers with all our efforts and strength in this regard. “

READ MORE:

Azerbaijan, Armenia swap prisoners after peace deal

‘War crime’

Altun and others also visited the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, which was attacked by missiles by Armenian forces during the conflict last year. Dozens of citizens have been killed and injured as a result.

“It is a war crime, a crime against humanity to murder people, including children, in civilian settlements while people are sleeping,” Altun said.

Six weeks of intense conflict between Baku and Yerevan ended after the signing of an agreement negotiated by Russia on November 10, 2020 to end the fighting and work towards a comprehensive resolution.

During the 44 days of conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several towns and nearly 300 settlements and villages, which have fallen into a dilapidated state since the Armenian invasion in the early 1990s.

Source: AA