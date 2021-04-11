Prime Minister Imran Khan says less money to spend on people’s development because ‘Pakistan is in debt’





Prime Minister Imran Khan said the PTI government “is waging a historic battle to uphold the rule of law.” Announces the launch of the PTI Ehsaas program ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ initiative in Peshawar, Lahore and Faisalabad. , daily bets and low income people who may not have access to the Panahgahs and Langar Khanas.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted there was not enough money left to spend on people’s development as Pakistan “is in debt,” Geo News reported on Sunday.

Addressing the virtual launch event of the ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ initiative of the ruling PTI Ehsaas flagship program in three towns of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Prime Minister Imran said that the PTI government “is waging a historic battle to uphold the rule of law”.

Senior Punjab and KP ministers Usman Buzdar and Mahmood Khan, respectively, were also present at the virtual event which was held simultaneously in Islamabad, Faisalabad, Lahore and Peshawar.

The “ Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye ” program to be launched in Peshawar, Lahore and Faisalabad would distribute free food through mobile kitchens to laborers, daily bets and low-income people who may not be able to afford it. to access the Panahgahs and Langar Khanas.

Pakistan is blessed if ‘the state feeds the poor’

The prime minister said the program would benefit deserving and less privileged classes. A network of mobile kitchens would be set up across Pakistan to provide food to hungry people, he added.

He also pointed out that Pakistan, one of the few countries where people give huge amounts of charity, would be blessed when “the state feeds the poor”.

However, Pakistan, which remained “in debt”, had “less money to spend on the development of the population,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran said that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam, which became a new civilization in a very short period of time and that the Riyasat-e-Madina or the Medina welfare state under Islamic law has established itself as a model of the rule of law and of service to humanity.

“God gives his blessings to those who feed the hungry and care for the poor,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets a delegation from the Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT) including Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, Afzal Chamdia, Manzar Alam and Farrukh Amin who called him today to a meeting also attended by PTI lawmaker Farrukh Habib. Twitter / Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan / Screenshot via The News

The Panahgahs and Langar Khanas, or shelters and alms house, respectively, were run by the PTI regime in partnership with the private sector.

As part of the “Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye” program, four trucks in each city distributed food between 500 and 1000 people every day at specific service points.

‘Network of these facilities’

The prime minister explained that when he planned to establish the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centers (SKMCH & RC), even doctors told him that it was difficult to run the facility.

Now, however, the hospital gives free treatment to 70% of cancer patients, he added. “We kept the promise with the people and gave free care to cancer patients and organized their food and accommodation,” he said.

PM Imran mentioned that he first established SKMCH & RC in Lahore with 700 million rupees, with the cancer hospital having spent 50 billion rupees on treating people so far. The second, he added, was built in Peshawar and a third would be built in Karachi.

People donated money for the construction of the three hospitals, he said, adding that this would now do the same for the “Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye program”. “There will be a network of these facilities across Pakistan,” he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out how, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, Panahgahs were created for workers who came from other cities and who had no place to spend the night. They also get food from these establishments and send the money they save to their families back home, he added.

The network of Panahgahs would also be expanded, he said.

Give Zakat, donations to Ehsaas programs

Prime Minister Imran also spoke about how universal health insurance would be provided to all residents of Punjab and KP. Each citizen would benefit from insurance worth 1 million rupees to spend on their medical needs.

In the next phase, however, the network of hospitals would be expanded and further reforms would be undertaken in the health sector.

The Prime Minister congratulated CMs Buzdar and Khan, Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT), as well as his assistant on poverty reduction and social protection, Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, for having successfully managed the different components of the program. Ehsaas, organize finances and ensure transparency.

People should give Zakat and donations during the holy month of Ramadan to different Ehsaas programs, he urged.

Extension of the program by the end of 2021

Initially, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the “Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye Program” on March 10 in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, which have so far served food to over 38,000 people through mobile kitchens.

The “Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye program” was part of the Prime Minister’s vision for 2021. By the end of the year, it would be further extended to different parts of Pakistan.

According to him, the program would ensure that no one fell asleep at night on an empty stomach.

Dr Nishtar, the assistant, briefed the participants on different aspects of the Ehsaas program. A bank account number would be announced on Monday to allow philanthropists to deposit their charitable funds.

PM Imran meets the Saylani Trust delegation

Separately, a SWIT delegation comprising Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, Afzal Chamdia, Manzar Alam and Farrukh Amin today called Prime Minister Imran Khan for a meeting which was also attended by PTI lawmaker Farrukh Habib.

SWIT welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision, read a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. He offered to expand the scope of the program to different cities, he added.

“The Prime Minister appreciated the role of SWIT in Ehsaas Langar Khanas’ Koi Bhooka Na Soye program,” he noted.

“The Prime Minister assured that all possible facilities would be provided to expand the program,” the Prime Minister’s Office wrote on Twitter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos