Economy poised to grow faster thanks to vaccinations and tax support





Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee’s hearing on the “CARES Act Quarterly Report to Congress” on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 1, 2020.

Susan Walsh | Swimming pool | Reuters

The US economy is at a turning point thanks to government support and a swift campaign to vaccinate Americans against Covid-19, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a new interview.

“What we’re seeing now is really an economy that seems to be at an inflection point,” Powell told Scott Pelley in an interview that airs Sunday night on CBS News’s “60 Minutes”. CBS released part of the interview earlier on Sunday.

“We feel like we are in a place where the economy is about to start growing a lot faster and job creation is happening a lot faster,” Powell said. “So the main risk to our economy right now is really for the disease to spread. Again. It will be smart if people can continue to distance themselves socially and wear masks.”

Powell’s comments come as U.S. stock indexes hit record highs thanks in part to optimism about the economy reopening. Investors will be following closely next week as the earnings season kicks off and business leaders release forecasts for the year ahead.

The nationwide immunization campaign has gained momentum in recent weeks, with nearly all states making all adults over 16 eligible for vaccines.

About 183 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly half of the country’s adult population and nearly 80% of those 65 and over have received at least one dose, according to CDC data.

Powell, a person appointed by former President Donald Trump, has been one of the key figures in the federal government overseeing the country’s response to the financial distress caused by the pandemic.

The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero in March 2020 and rolled out massive emergency lending programs. Powell said the Fed shouldn’t raise rates until the economy is fully healed, even if inflation rises slightly above its 2% target.

Powell also backed aggressive federal spending programs implemented under Trump and President Joe Biden to stem the worst impacts of the public health crisis.

The full interview with Powell airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

