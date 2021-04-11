Against arms sales in Taiwan

Although the Trump administration has left the United States’ international reputation tattered, it seems that the American alliance with Taiwan is stronger than ever. A large component of the American-Taiwanese alliance, established by the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) of 1979, is the supply of arms by the United States to Taiwan for self-defense. Over the past four years, this component has been significantly strengthened by the delivery by the United States of consecutive large packages of weapons to Taiwan. In 2020 alone, the United States sold a total of $ 5.1 billion in weapons in Taiwan, including missiles, rocket artillery, coastal defense systems, aerial reconnaissance drones, 66 F-16 jets, and other small packages. However, many of these systems won’t ship for at least a year, and with growing tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan, the United States should take that delivery time to reconsider these sales.

Build up tensions

China has reacted to these arms transfers with disdain. they have request that the United States cease such sales, claiming that they seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and security, as well as Sino-US relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. However, the frustration of the Chinese with these sales is by no means unexpected. It is coherent with anger expressed at similar sales to Taiwan over the past decade, stemming from China’s focus on two main goals:

(1) Cross-strait reunification. Interviews, secondary literature and statements by political elites in China use repeatedly the term sacred pledge to describe their willingness to finally reunite with Taiwan. With Macao (under Portuguese rule until 1999) and Hong Kong (under British rule until 1997) returned in China, the Chinese desire for reunification with Taiwan has only grown stronger. The political narrative of the Chinese Communist Party centers around reunification, using it to strengthen its legitimacy, shape Chinese culture and generate nationalist sentiment. With this in mind, President Xi Jinping has ad cross-strait reunification as the main objective and a inevitability, aiming for peaceful reunification but affirming the use of force if necessary.

(2) Expansion. China is a rising world power seeking to increase its influence internationally, seen by growth engagement with international institutions and its role in leading Asian economic regionalization, among other events. Taiwan, as a close American ally to the mainland, has hampered China’s ability to expand its sphere of influence, portion as an American base of resistance to Chinese regional primacy. Taiwan has remained a beacon of democracy in East Asia, in direct contrast to Chinese authoritarianism, making it a key player in containing Chinese expansion.

The arms sales to Taiwan aggravate both of China’s aforementioned goals. China sees arms sales as a direct military challenge to its regional primacy and to Taiwan’s arming enhances Chinese perception that Taiwan will behave provocatively. Notably, China has repeatedly declared arms sales violating the one-China principle and US-Chinese communiques and threatening Chinese security and reunification interests. Thus, a democratic Taiwan, armed with missiles that can strike China’s east coast and backed by the U.S. military, perceptually reduce both the likelihood of reunification, for better or worse, to occur peacefully and reduce China’s ability to expand its regional influence. As a result, US-China relations have deteriorated and China has reprimand the United States for their blatant actions, stating that they will respond with force if necessary.

The results

Recently, tensions between the United States and China have escalated faster than expected, sets off by 2020 arms sales, with China launch aggressive air operations in the gray zone in December to intimidate Taiwan, respecting the line between war and peace.

This shift to military tactics marks the start of an escalating spiral that, if not interrupted in the near future, could end in a US-China war. As the frequency and flamboyance of these military displays of power intensifies, clashes become more and more inevitable. China has voluntarily kept its red lines wave as a deterrent, but the most likely conflict scenarios would lead either to a well-planned land invasion or one conventional first strike in Taiwan and would be followed by a naval blockade, cyber attacks and airstrikes. While the TRA does not force the United States to become involved in a China-Taiwan dispute, the United States will likely be drawn in anyway due to the threat this poses regional interests, especially allies like Japan and South Korea, and its international reputation as a defender of democracy. This could cause a total conflict between two nuclear superpowers. Ending arms sales would stop the escalating spiral and prevent such a conflict.

Lawmakers in favor of arms sales Argue that the strengthening of Taiwanese self-defense will deter China from starting a conflict, and although this was once an indisputable fact, the power of American deterrence is waning. First, the gap between the Chinese and Taiwanese armies is almost insurmountable, with China’s air, naval and hybrid capabilities being much more advanced and vast than the Taiwanese defense systems. Second, as the US military remains ahead of China, this advantage is rapidly diminishing.

According to the Defense Ministry, China is already surpass the United States in missiles, shipbuilding and air defense, which are the main capabilities needed to invade Taiwan, and China is likely to fill most of the remaining gaps in 5 to 10 years. Faced with a correctly executed Chinese attack, Taiwan will definitely be helpless alone, and it looks like US forces could face a tougher fight than expected. So while the Chinese have yet to attack, their math is likely to change in the years to come.

What to come

It appears the Biden administration intends to leave arms sales in place. President Biden recently affirmed the United States’ commitment to Taiwan, noting the need to continue supporting democracies around the world in the face of an authoritarian and growing China. Certainly, at a time when democratic retreat is becoming a reality in many parts of the world, the United States must stand alongside its allies to preserve its international position in the case of Taiwan, but arms sales are not just not an effective way to do this. . They risk pushing tensions overboard and in no way serve the deterrent purpose used to justify them.

America’s no-arms strategy does not need to differ much from its current strategy. It should keep all other commitments to Taiwan as they are in accordance with the TRA, which keep any deterrent value held by the US-Taiwan alliance. The purpose of ending arms sales is neither to fully resolve the US-China-Taiwan dilemma, nor to sever US ties with Taiwan: it is simply to prevent current stressors from emerging. degenerate into armed conflict. If, after halting arms sales, the United States finds itself desperate to strengthen its commitment to Taiwan, it should do so through non-military measures, like a civil service exchange or a free trade agreement, which would indicate a clear US commitment to Taiwan without militarily threatening China and its objectives.

There is a short period of time between now and the delivery of the weapons to reconsider the current decision. In order to keep the peace between the two shores and prevent the escalation of tensions, the United States must act quickly in this window to end its arms sales to Taiwan.

Image Credit: A ROC Airforce F-16 fighter plane shadows an approaching PLA Air Force bomber on the island of Taiwan through Military News Agency, ROC is licensed under CC BY 4.0