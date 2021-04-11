India bans Remdesivir exports as coronavirus rages; the gatherings continue

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India on Sunday banned the export of the antiviral drug Remdesivir and its active pharmaceutical ingredients as demand increased amid a record rise in COVID-19 infections, leading to a crippling shortage in many regions.

A policeman points to people in line at a train station amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India on April 11, 2021. REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas

Authorities blamed the fierce resurgence of the virus primarily on overcrowding and a reluctance to wear masks.

Yet religious gatherings continued and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah themselves addressed election campaigns involving tens of thousands of people, many of whom are maskless and practically no social distancing.

As new COVID-19 cases climbed to 152,879 on Sunday, the sixth record increase in seven days, concerned parents of patients lined up a mile long to buy Remdesivir outside a major hospital in the United States. Western state of Gujarat, according to witnesses.

India, known as the world’s pharmacy, has already blocked major exports of coronavirus vaccines although its supply is also running out in some states around the country.

In addition to the ban on Remdesivir until the situation improves, the health ministry said manufacturers have been urged to step up their supplies.

Seven India-based companies have licensed the drug to Gilead Sciences, with an installed capacity of approximately 3.9 million units per month, for local use and export to more than 100 countries.

The companies are: Cipla, Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Hetero Labs, Jubilant Life Sciences, Biocons Syngene, Zydus Cadila Healthcare and the Indian unit of Mylan.

The World Health Organization issued a conditional recommendation against the use of remdesivir in hospital patients in November, saying there was no evidence the drug improved survival and other outcomes.

But many countries, including India, have continued to use it.

India leads the world in the daily average number of new infections reported in more than two weeks, accounting for one in six infections reported each day globally.

Deaths have also increased, with the health ministry reporting 839 deaths – the highest in more than five months – on Sunday bringing the total to 169,275.

India’s tally of more than 13.35 million cases is the third in the world, behind the United States and Brazil. New infections in India have increased nearly 18-fold since reaching a multi-month low in early February.

BLACK MARKETING

Some state governments have in recent days raised concerns about the hoarding and black market marketing of Remdesivir, which in some cases sells for more than 10 times the maximum retail price.

Pharmacists and dealers may be doing black marketing and this needs to be verified, Rajesh Tope, the health minister for the hardest-hit Indian state of Maharashtra, said this week.

Maharashtra and many other states have also demanded more doses of the vaccine. India has administered more than 100 million doses since mid-January, the most after the United States and China, but far fewer than many countries on a per capita basis.

The Federal Ministry of Health has called on Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital Mumbai, to improve COVID-19 testing and deploy more manpower.

The roster of health workers and the recruitment of contract health workers must be speeded up, India’s health secretary said, noting a severe shortage of health workers in seven districts of Maharashtra.

Thousands of people flocked to the banks of the holy Ganges river in the city of Haridwar on Sunday to pray during the Kumbh Mela – where up to five million are expected on certain days.

Authorities have made it mandatory for everyone entering the area to take COVID-19 tests. But many worshipers gathered on Sunday by the river without a mask, in a dense crowd.