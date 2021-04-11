Trump conservatives are never complicit in Biden’s moral outrage





Do you remember Never Trump?

For four years, an influential clique of think tanks, Republican operatives and talking heads claimed that any conservative who backs Donald Trump was complicit in a purely malicious presidency. But if Trump’s conservatives are responsible for everything the 45th President has been blamed for, then Trump should never take ownership of the evils of the new Biden administration as well.

Never has Trumpers spoken of the Trump GOP almost as if it were the Saddam Husseins Baath Party, a dictator-discredited political body in dire need of a purge. President Donald Trump is stepping down with a crimson-stained legacy, thundered Peter Wehner, vice president of the Center for Ethics and Public Policy. A similar task attaches to those in the party who supported and supported him.

William Kristol, a prominent Twitter user, condemned the Trump facilitators: they share the responsibility. They share the guilt. They should share the shame.

Many of these men and women have embraced candidate Joe Biden. Biden, effusive Wehner, is an admirable human being, empathetic and generous in spirit. Mona Charen, a union moralist and former EPPC scholar, confessed that she had never been happier with a vote than the one she voted for Biden.

Again, judging by the standard they themselves set during the Trump era, the Never Trumpers are the enablers of Biden’s presidency. By their own enlightenment, they must share the guilt for every bad deed committed by Biden and his administration.

Start with the standards. One of Never Trump’s most common complaints was that Trump had violated the standards associated with his office, putting the republic in jeopardy. It is true that Trump has done rude things like getting into Twitter chats with random citizens. Yet, contrary to grim warnings, Trump has not changed our political structure. Compare that with Biden and the newly empowered Democrats pushing to create two new states, end the filibuster and wrap the Supreme Court.

Will Trump ever be held responsible for these attacks against established standards?

Never has Trumpers endlessly berated Trump for conducting government business outside of his hotels. But the Trump family does not have a monopoly on brutal nepotism and personal transactions. As The Post first reported, Hunter Biden in 2015 helped set up a reunion between his father, then the man from Obamas’ Ukraine team, and executives from Burisma, a company Ukrainian energy shady that was paying Hunter at least $ 50,000 a month. Hunter also started a business with a company linked to the Chinese Communist Party, setting aside the actions of the great man by referring to Joe Biden, according to a partner.

Will the Never Trumpers ever take responsibility? It is not difficult to guess. When The Posts Hunter Files report first appeared, Charen wondered if it was the job of the Russians offering an October surprise (it wasn’t). Kristol similarly called it Russian disinformation.

Trumpers have never attacked Trump for his treatment of migrants at the border. In a 2018 podcast, Charen called it immoral, outrageous. Wehner called the family separation one of Trump’s most cruel moves. But will these numbers and others from Never Trump speak out as Biden holds an unprecedented flow of migrant minors? Charen and Wehner keep Mum at the border most of the time; Kristol, meanwhile, denies that there is even a crisis at the border.

Will Trump ever denounce the children in the Bidens cages?

Trumpers have never criticized Trump’s treatment of women, sometimes with good reason. But their interest in promoting the dignity of women did not stop them from supporting Biden, who declared the Equality Act his No. 1 legislative priority. The bill would allow biological men to spend the night in shelters for battered women and boys to shower in girls’ changing rooms, based solely on subjective gender identity claims.

Never has Trumpers also touted his love for due process and the rule of law. But Biden has vowed to reverse Trump-era regulations that granted due process and defendants’ rights in campus sexual assault cases. A former employee, Tara Reade, has accused Biden himself of sexual wrongdoing. He insisted the charges should not be accepted without criticism, even as he seeks to deprive the accused students of due process.

Politics involves difficult choices. Even conservatives in principle must weigh prudential considerations when they vote. Carried away by their passions, Trumps’ critics denied this reality. They presented Trump as a singular stain on the otherwise impeccable clothing of American democracy. They framed his supporters as collaborators of a unique evil. The reality was always much less dramatic. But until they recognize this fact, they should be judged by the same standards they held others.

Sohrab Ahmari is the editor of The Posts. Matthew Schmitz is an editor-in-chief of First Things.

