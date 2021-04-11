Leadership by example in the vaccination campaign

As a doctor and a member of the Bohol team who helped with the COVID-19 vaccination campaign through the Bohol Medical Society, I have met people who say they are too scared to get the vaccine.

Trusting the vaccine is the main problem. Developing this necessary confidence may require courage by example. In my opinion, no insurance is enough for them, with statements like Kung maayo na, patan-awa usa mi nga bakunahan si mayor (if it’s safe, show us the mayor who gets vaccinated first). In a sense, their confidence in the vaccine is rooted in their confidence in their leaders.

I can only dream of the possible ripple effect of inspiration and confidence if there had been photos of our own vaccinated president like there is US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo .

Yes, the Ministry of Health takes care to prioritize the vaccinated. And yes, a violation of such a protocol should have no place in the scheme of things, given the limited availability of vaccines at the moment. But such a pattern fails to take into account the emotional and psychological need for reflective courage, the one that emanates from leaders who may appear to be breaking the law when in fact they are only mistaken about the realities on the ground.

This expectation of leadership by example, this reality on the ground, is very real and more acute at the barangay level, among barangay health workers.

Have these leaders salivated for the privilege of being vaccinated in advance? It can be questionable. The unknown vaccines and the deluge of false news and misrepresentation are overwhelming, so assurances, even from doctors, cannot erase lingering suspicions in the minds of many.

Without a doubt, the law is the law. Yet in these unknown and confusing times, should we not temper this truism by simply thinking about the law being made for man and not man being made for the law? Should vaccines be wasted because their intended priority recipients would only submit to vaccinations on their own terms, such as asking that their mayors, who are not the priority recipients, be vaccinated before them?

If things go wrong, yes, drop the chips where they can. Yet when it comes to law and justice, we must interpret not by the letter that kills, but by the spirit that gives life.

Dr. WEAPONS JUDY A. PIOLLO, MD, FPAAAMI, FKCCS

