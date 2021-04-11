Politics
Leadership by example in the vaccination campaign
As a doctor and a member of the Bohol team who helped with the COVID-19 vaccination campaign through the Bohol Medical Society, I have met people who say they are too scared to get the vaccine.
Trusting the vaccine is the main problem. Developing this necessary confidence may require courage by example. In my opinion, no insurance is enough for them, with statements like Kung maayo na, patan-awa usa mi nga bakunahan si mayor (if it’s safe, show us the mayor who gets vaccinated first). In a sense, their confidence in the vaccine is rooted in their confidence in their leaders.
I can only dream of the possible ripple effect of inspiration and confidence if there had been photos of our own vaccinated president like there is US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo .
Yes, the Ministry of Health takes care to prioritize the vaccinated. And yes, a violation of such a protocol should have no place in the scheme of things, given the limited availability of vaccines at the moment. But such a pattern fails to take into account the emotional and psychological need for reflective courage, the one that emanates from leaders who may appear to be breaking the law when in fact they are only mistaken about the realities on the ground.
This expectation of leadership by example, this reality on the ground, is very real and more acute at the barangay level, among barangay health workers.
Have these leaders salivated for the privilege of being vaccinated in advance? It can be questionable. The unknown vaccines and the deluge of false news and misrepresentation are overwhelming, so assurances, even from doctors, cannot erase lingering suspicions in the minds of many.
Without a doubt, the law is the law. Yet in these unknown and confusing times, should we not temper this truism by simply thinking about the law being made for man and not man being made for the law? Should vaccines be wasted because their intended priority recipients would only submit to vaccinations on their own terms, such as asking that their mayors, who are not the priority recipients, be vaccinated before them?
If things go wrong, yes, drop the chips where they can. Yet when it comes to law and justice, we must interpret not by the letter that kills, but by the spirit that gives life.
Dr. WEAPONS JUDY A. PIOLLO, MD, FPAAAMI, FKCCS
Read more
To subscribe to INQUIRE MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download from 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For comments, complaints or inquiries, Contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]