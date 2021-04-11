Kuwait may be key to improving Turkey-Gulf relations

Since the beginning of this year, countless reports have pointed to the possibility for Turkey to normalize its relations with Egypt, Israel and the Gulf countries.

These reports have a basis in reality, Turkish officials having repeatedly made it clear that Ankara wished to reconnect with these regional actors, particularly those in the Gulf and especially after the AlUla declaration in January which ended the conflict of several years with Qatar. .

Over the past two decades, Turkey’s relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have seen their ups and downs. Although Turkey’s relations with the GCC reached a climax after the regional bloc granted Ankara strategic partner status in 2008, the developments following the Arab uprisings in Syria, Egypt and Libya, and more recently the situation in the eastern Mediterranean has put Turkey on a collision course with some Gulf countries.

Ankara, which has good relations with Qatar, Kuwait and Oman, has said it is ready to make an effort to improve relations with other Gulf states: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Kuwait has a long history of mediating in the region, most recently the crucial role it played in ending the dispute with Qatar. Can he play a similar role in the negotiations with Turkey? To answer this, it is important to take a closer look at Turkish-Kuwaiti relations.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah paid a two-day official visit to Ankara last week. He was in the Turkish capital to co-chair the second meeting of the Turkey-Kuwait Joint Cooperation Committee. The first took place in October 2013. This meeting, almost eight years later and at the level of foreign ministers, is considered very important.

At the following press conference, ministers announced that six agreements covering a number of sectors had been signed as part of efforts to develop relations between the two countries. In addition, a five-year action plan was agreed and the two sides exchanged views on a number of regional issues, in particular Syria, Yemen and Libya.

In February, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu toured the Gulf that included visits to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar. The first stop was Kuwait, which has been an important regional partner for Turkey, especially in the fields of economy and tourism. In an interview with Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Anba, Cavusoglu said his first visit to the country had symbolic significance due to Kuwait’s contribution to the recent resolution of the diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Gulf countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also visited Kuwait and Qatar last October. During his stopover in the first, he met the new emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and offered his condolences on the death the previous month of his predecessor, Sheikh Sabah.

There are five motivating factors in Turkish-Kuwaiti relations: historical / political, economic, security / defense, regional vision and humanitarian aid. Despite rumors in 2018 that the Kuwaitis asked Ankara to establish a military base on their soil, Kuwait ultimately opted for a less controversial option and instead signed a defense and security cooperation agreement.

Turkey hosts millions of displaced Syrians and provides them with humanitarian aid in its refugee camps. Kuwait is one of the largest donors of aid to the Syrian people and has carried out several humanitarian campaigns on Turkey’s southeast border with Syria.

Turkey’s relationship with Kuwait could be described as the most stable of all with a GCC nation with no significant ups and downs. He was not affected, neither negatively nor positively, by any problem. Ankara now attaches particular importance to developing its relations with the Gulf countries, despite their ideological differences, and Kuwait could serve as an important pillar in raising Turkey’s awareness in the region.

According to reports, last week Cavusoglu twice called his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani. They reportedly discussed bilateral relations and possible mutual visits. If such a visit takes place in the near future, it would represent a significant development in Turkey-Gulf relations.

Erdogan also said last month that Saudi Arabia was interested in purchasing armed drones from Turkey, the latest sign of a potential thaw in relations between the two states.

With the GCC split with Qatar over and the war in Libya beginning to fade, there are opportunities for further cooperation. Time will tell if any nations embark on this path.

For years I have supported mutual and respectful relations between Turkey and the Gulf countries. Both sides share a wide range of common interests and concerns in this volatile region, such as the increase in Iranian activity, the rise in threats from non-state actors and the involvement of global actors in the regional affairs.

Each state has its own perception of threats and a vision of its position in the region. However, diplomacy is a powerful tool that can be used to smooth out ideological differences. No one expects Turkey’s problems with the Gulf countries to be resolved overnight, but any step in that direction will be a big step forward.

* Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst specializing in Turkey’s relations with the Middle East. Twitter: @SinemCngz

