PIL seeks cheat case on Modi for Rafale





Public interest petition to Supreme Court requested registration of cases of cheating, breach of trust and criminal conspiracy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged million euro bribes in the Rafale agreement. Petitioner Manohar Lal Sharma has also requested the registration of the same cases against alleged Indian intermediary Sushen Gupta, and called for a court-watched CBI investigation into the bribery charges. The petition was moved on April 6, but Sharma did not release it until Sunday. The petition is expected to be heard next week. Sharma cited the April 5 assertion by the French anti-corruption agency AFA that Rafale maker Dassault Aviation had paid Gupta € 1 million. “The French Anticorruption Agency (AFA) which operates in a function similar to that of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) of India was created in 2017 with the aim of verifying whether large companies have implemented anti-corruption procedures. -corruption provided for by Sapin 2, the French anti-corruption law ”, indicates the petition. “However, unlike CAG, AFA also audits private companies. AFA has verified and revealed the corruption of a gift of one million euros to Indian intermediaries as part of the Rafale deal given by Dassault. In December 2018, a bench made up of former Indian chief justice Ranjan Gogoi and judges Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph refused to intervene in the Rafale deal or to order an investigation under judicial supervision. In November 2019, the Supreme Court rejected a series of petitions that requested a review of the 2018 judgment on the grounds that certain file notes relating to the operation had been withheld from the court during the previous hearing. However, Judge Joseph had at the same time argued that judicial rejection of the petitions would not be a constraint on the CBI and that the agency was free to register an FIR for alleged corruption in the agreement. The CBI has not recorded any such cases. Sharma asked for Modi and Gupta to be prosecuted under Articles 409 of the Penal Code (criminal breach of trust by an official, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years), 420 (cheating, punishable by seven years prison) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). He made respondents Modi and Gupta and implicated Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited in addition to the Union government and the CBI. Sharma claimed that the alleged bribes violated article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty), article 13 (laws incompatible with or derogating from fundamental rights) and of article 253 (legislation giving effect to international agreements). He raised several questions of law for the Supreme Court to consider: If the Rafale deal is the result of bribes and secret documents about jet fighters stolen from the Defense Ministry, and therefore is likely to be canceled.

Should the Respondents be prosecuted under section 3 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and the Corruption Prevention Act 1988?

Whether the Rafale agreement can be treated as a treaty between two countries or as a valid international agreement under Article 102 of the United Nations Charter.







